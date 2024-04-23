Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Now

It’s that unique time of year where not it’s playoff time for not just one but two of North America’s top sports leagues. With high stakes on the court or the ice come great betting opportunities, and with Fanatics Sportsbook, you can get started with some extra value in your back pocket.

Their new user offer gives you the ability to earn up to $1,000 through bet matches, while in select states, you can instead use this link to opt for an immediate $50 in bonus bets and 10 profit boost tokens. Let’s talk about how you can access and get the most value out of this outstanding offer from a rising star in the online sportsbook world.

How to access the national Fanatics new user offer

First, let’s talk about the offer that’s available in nearly 20 states where Fanatics Sportsbook is active, including North Carolina, where online sports betting has now been legal and launched for over a month. This offer is a bit of a tricky one, but it does hold a lot of value, as you can earn up to $1,000 worth of bonus bets if you play your cards right.

This “bet and get” offer spans 10 days, starting with the first bet you make after you trigger the bonus. You can earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day, by way of a first-bet match. This means that to maximize the offer, you must make a first bet of $100 each day, and you can’t skip a day.

For instance, if you bet $90 the first day, skip the second day, and bet $50 the third day, you’ve missed out on $160 worth of value; $10 the first day, $100 the second, and $50 the third. It’s also worth noting that only your first bet of the day will contribute to the earnings from this offer, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Another stipulation is that the odds on your qualifying wagers must be greater than -200. Let’s find an example qualifying wager in Wednesday’s slate of action. The Houston Oilers are -175 favorites to take down the Los Angeles Kings in NHL Western Conference Playoff action- that’s just about as much of a favorite as you can back while still qualifying for your daily first-bet match.

Once you’ve earned these bonus bets, they cannot be withdrawn, and they are only valid in your account for seven days, so be sure to use them before they expire. So how can you use these bets to get the most out of them? One important thing to remember is that when you play with bonus bets, your cash winnings won’t include the stake- just the profitability.

Because of this, you’ll want to seek out a wager that will provide you with enough profitability to make it worth your while. Let’s take another example from Wednesday’s games- this time, we’ll take the New Orleans Pelicans at +270 odds to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder after coming up just short in game one of their series. These odds, are exactly what we look for as we balance risk and potential profitability when playing with bonus bets.

How to access the alternate Fanatics new user offer for Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont

In a handful of Northeastern states, there’s another option for new users. You can opt to earn $50 in bonus bets right away, which also are not eligible for withdrawal and expire after seven days, along with 10 days of a daily profit boost token. Again, if you skip a day, that token is gone, so to maximize this offer, you must use one per day for 10 consecutive days.

Using the bonus bets is the same as we discussed above; find odds approximately between +200 and +300 to maximize the value while mitigating risk. In terms of using the tokens, they can be applied to just about any wager across the sportsbook, so simply pick anything you’d like to invest in, and increase your potential payout.

How to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook before, this process shouldn’t be too different, but it also shouldn’t feel daunting for a first-time online bettor. Let’s go through the key steps, including what you’ll need to do to access and utilize the new user offers.

After you’ve followed the appropriate link for your geography and bonus offer of choice, get started by entering your contact and personal information, such as your legal name, last four digits of your social security number, and birth date, as well as your phone number and email, so that Fanatics can confirm that you are of legal betting age and create a unique account and login information for you You will also be required to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so the sportsbook is able to confirm your location for the purpose of allowing you to access the correct new user bonus, and later on, making sure that you are always betting from a legal and active Fanatics location Once you’ve entered all of this information, confirm that it is correct and officially launch your account. The first thing you’ll want to do with your new account is to link a payment method and make a deposit, keeping in mind the strategy you’ve devised for maximizing the new user bonus. Finally, you’re ready to bet! Be mindful of the terms and conditions of the new user offer you’ve accessed, and the approaches we’ve discussed for getting the most out of these perks.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.