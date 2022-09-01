FanDuel is celebrating the launch of online sports betting in Kansas by allowing those in Kansas to claim $150 in free bets from just a $5 wager without the need for a promo code.

FanDuel’s welcome offer for new customers allows players to claim $150 in free bets by making a small qualifying wager of $5, with you getting these free bets no matter whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.

FanDuel’s offer proves to be one of the strongest out there when it comes to free bets offers, with most other sportsbooks that have free bet welcome offers failing to match the amount being offered here.

Upcoming Action with FanDuel

All eyes will be on the return of college football this week, as the likes of Ohio State and Oklahoma get their campaigns underway ahead of what’s set to be an action-packed NCAA campaign.

Elsewhere in the world of football, we’re just a week away from the return of the NFL regular season, with the new campaign getting underway next Thursday.

Tennis fans have the U.S. Open to look forward, with the first few rounds of the men’s and women’s singles already underway. A few surprising results have already been thrown up, like Emma Raducanu crashing out in the first round and Serena Williams advancing to the third round in her farewell tournament.

Soccer fans have an exciting round of Premier League fixtures to look forward to, as Man United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford, while Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

MLB fans have a few weeks of regular season action to get involved with ahead of the postseason starting in October, with the Dodgers, Mets and Astros all still going very strong.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Promo Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets Sportsbook Offer T&C’s 21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to Use your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information No promo code is required to claim this offer Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your sportsbook account Make your initial deposit of $10 Place a $5 bet on any market You’ll be issued $150 in free bets no matter whether this bet wins or loses Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 14 days

FanDuel ‘Refer-a-Friend’ Bonus

21+. NJ Only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel allows users to claim $50 bonus funds for sportsbook and $50 for casino when they refer a friend to sign-up with FanDuel.

All you need to do is get your friend to sign-up via an exclusive referral link, with your friend needing to sign up using your referral link via mobile web and make a deposit.

Your friend must place any bet of $10+ on FanDuel Sportsbook to unlock $50 in Sportsbook Free Bets for both of you, with your friend also needing to wager $10+ on any Casino game to unlock $50 in Casino credit for both of you.

You can do this up to 10 times, meaning you can claim up to $500 in bonus funds for sportsbook and $500 for casino.

