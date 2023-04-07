TVG Promo Code: Score a Huge Welcome Bonus - April 2023
TVG Promo Code - April 2023
More on the TVG Promo Code
What is the TVG Promo Code?
What is the TVG Sign-Up Offer?
TVG’s welcome bonus is one of the best around there when it comes to horse betting sites, with you not even needing to type in a promo code during sign-up.
Click any offer module in this piece and you’ll be able to claim your first single-horse win wager up to $200 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your wager.
This is a generous amount when it comes to welcome bonuses, with not many competitors able to offer a bonus amount similar to what’ on offer with TVG.
The offer itself is very easy to claim in the first place, as you don’t even need to enter a promo code when creating your account in order to get involved.
How to Use your TVG Promo Code
Head to TVG’s horse betting site via the offer above
Sign-up for an account
Enter and verify your details when asked to
Read the terms and conditions of the offer
Finish setting up your brand-new account
Make your first deposit and place your first bet up to $200 on a single-horse win wager
If this wager loses, you’ll get your stake back as bonus bets up to $200
Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days
Biggest Horse Racing Events 2023
Where is TVG Legal?
TVG is legal in a huge number of states across the US, with their racebook currently available in as many as 33 states under either the name TVG, FanDuel TV or 4NJBets.
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Idaho
llinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
New Hampshire
New Jersey (under 4NJBets)
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wyoming
TVG Pros and Cons
TVG Customer Service
TVG’s customer service is very easy to access from their racebook, with you just needing to scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit the ‘Support Center’ options to access their customer service.
You’ll be able to access their live chat service from here, one that is available 24/7 with you also given the options of contacting them via their phone or email services as well.
They have a very helpful FAQ section via their support center, with this possessing a number of questions that have already been asked, allowing you to potentially find the answer to any queries you have regarding their racebook without needing to contact them directly.
TwinSpires Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
TVG offer a variety of different deposit methods for bettors to use when depositing funds into their account, with these the methods that are currently on offer:
TVG also allow players to withdraw winnings from their racebook accounts via a number of different ways as well, with you able to take funds out of your account in the following ways:
TVG Review
TVG’s online racebook is one of the best around for US horse racing bettors to use when it comes to betting on horse racing online, with a quality wagering experience complemented by some top drawer form resources and picks content.
Their handicapping section is one of the best around, with a huge range of past performance data available at no cost, whilst some remain behind a small paywall.
Their welcome offer is generous, allowing you to claim a huge risk-free bet at sign-up, whilst their site itself proves to be pretty easy to navigate and simple to use.
TVG App Review
App Store Rating – 4.7 from 13.9k ratings (Aprul 2023)
TVG’s app proves to be very user-friendly and easy to use, as its design allows players to navigate through the various sections offered with ease.
Their vey fast loading times allow you to do so almost instantaneously, with the main sections of their racebook being clearly displayed at the bottom of the screen, allowing you immediate access wherever you are.
You can access their handicapping section from the app, as well as place a variety of bets.
TVG FAQs
Is TVG legit?
Yes. TVG is completely legal and licensed in over 30 states across the US, with everyone located in these states able to sign-up with them and bet on horse racing right now.
In order to launch in these states in the first place, TVG will have needed to acquire licences, something they wouldn’t have been able to achieve should they not be legit.
They’re also owned by FanDuel, a huge sportsbook that are easily one of the most reputable in the country, another reason as to why they’re completely legal.
Is the TVG app free?
Yes. It costs absolutely nothing to download the TVG app on your iPhone or Android and get betting on horse racing from your phone.
All you need is a stable internet connection and enough space on your device in order to do so, with you then able to download the app and bet from there.
What is the TVG welcome offer?
TVG’s welcome offer is very strong, with new players able to claim a XXX bonus when signing-up and using code XXX when asked to.
This is the only way you’ll be able to claim their welcome offer, with the bonus amount offered here being one of the best around when compared to fellow racebooks.
Who owns TVG?
TVG is currently owned by Flutter, who also own FanDuel, with Flutter completing the acquisition of TVG all the way back in 2009 for $50M.
TVG’s streaming service was renamed as FanDuel TV during September 2022, however this doesn’t affect their racebook, which is still named TVG and owned by Flutter.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.