TVG Promo Code: Score a Huge Welcome Bonus - April 2023

More on the TVG Promo Code

What is the TVG Promo Code?

What is the TVG Sign-Up Offer?

TVG’s welcome bonus is one of the best around there when it comes to horse betting sites, with you not even needing to type in a promo code during sign-up.

How to Use your TVG Promo Code

Head to TVG’s horse betting site via the offer above Sign-up for an account Enter and verify your details when asked to Read the terms and conditions of the offer Finish setting up your brand-new account Make your first deposit and place your first bet up to $200 on a single-horse win wager If this wager loses, you’ll get your stake back as bonus bets up to $200 Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days

Biggest Horse Racing Events 2023

Date Event Location Date April 15th Event Grand National Location Aintree Racecourse, England Date May 2023 Event Kentucky Derby Location Louisville, Kentucky, US Date May 2023 Event Preakness Stakes Location Pimlico Racecourse, Maryland, US Date June 2023 Event Belmont Stakes Location Belmont Park, New York, US Date November 2023 Event Breeders Cup Location TBA Date November 7th Event Melbourne Cup Location Melbourne, Australia

Where is TVG Legal?

TVG is legal in a huge number of states across the US, with their racebook currently available in as many as 33 states under either the name TVG, FanDuel TV or 4NJBets.

Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Idaho llinois Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Montana New Hampshire New Jersey (under 4NJBets) New Mexico New York North Dakota Ohio Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wyoming

TVG Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Pros Generous welcome offer Cons Existing user offers could be better Pros Excellent handicapping section Cons Racebook design could be clearer Pros Brilliant live streaming options Cons

TVG Customer Service

TVG Customer Service TVG Phone Number Customer Service 609-224-1019. TVG Email Customer Service support@tvg.com TVG Live Chat Customer Service Yes TVG Live Chat Hours Customer Service 24/7

TVG’s customer service is very easy to access from their racebook, with you just needing to scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit the ‘Support Center’ options to access their customer service.

You’ll be able to access their live chat service from here, one that is available 24/7 with you also given the options of contacting them via their phone or email services as well.

They have a very helpful FAQ section via their support center, with this possessing a number of questions that have already been asked, allowing you to potentially find the answer to any queries you have regarding their racebook without needing to contact them directly.

TwinSpires Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

TVG offer a variety of different deposit methods for bettors to use when depositing funds into their account, with these the methods that are currently on offer:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Fee Deposit Method Online Banking Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee Free Deposit Method Debit/Credit Card Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee $5 Deposit Method PayPal Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee $5 Deposit Method eCheck Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee Free Deposit Method TVG PrePaid Card Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee $5 Deposit Method Green Dot Money Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee Free Deposit Method PayNearMe Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee Free Deposit Method Check Minimum Deposit $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee Free Deposit Method Wire Transfer Minimum Deposit $2,000 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee $15

TVG also allow players to withdraw winnings from their racebook accounts via a number of different ways as well, with you able to take funds out of your account in the following ways:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee Withdrawal Method Online Banking Minimum Withdrawal $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Method Credit/Debit Card Minimum Withdrawal $10 Processing Time 24 Hours Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Method PayPal Minimum Withdrawal $10 Processing Time 24 Hours Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Method TVG PrePaid Card Minimum Withdrawal $10 Processing Time 24 Hours Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Method Wire Transfer Minimum Withdrawal $10 Processing Time Within 24 Hours Transaction Fee $15 Withdrawal Method Check Minimum Withdrawal $10 Processing Time 3-10 Business Days Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Method Cash Minimum Withdrawal $10 Processing Time Instant Transaction Fee Free

TVG Review

TVG’s online racebook is one of the best around for US horse racing bettors to use when it comes to betting on horse racing online, with a quality wagering experience complemented by some top drawer form resources and picks content.

Their handicapping section is one of the best around, with a huge range of past performance data available at no cost, whilst some remain behind a small paywall.

Their welcome offer is generous, allowing you to claim a huge risk-free bet at sign-up, whilst their site itself proves to be pretty easy to navigate and simple to use.

TVG App Review

Download Size 44.1MB (iOS) Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers N/A iOS Available Requires iOS 12.0 or later Android Available Requires 5.0 and up

App Store Rating – 4.7 from 13.9k ratings (Aprul 2023)

TVG’s app proves to be very user-friendly and easy to use, as its design allows players to navigate through the various sections offered with ease.

Their vey fast loading times allow you to do so almost instantaneously, with the main sections of their racebook being clearly displayed at the bottom of the screen, allowing you immediate access wherever you are.

You can access their handicapping section from the app, as well as place a variety of bets.

TVG FAQs

Is TVG legit?

Yes. TVG is completely legal and licensed in over 30 states across the US, with everyone located in these states able to sign-up with them and bet on horse racing right now.

In order to launch in these states in the first place, TVG will have needed to acquire licences, something they wouldn’t have been able to achieve should they not be legit.

They’re also owned by FanDuel, a huge sportsbook that are easily one of the most reputable in the country, another reason as to why they’re completely legal.

Is the TVG app free?

Yes. It costs absolutely nothing to download the TVG app on your iPhone or Android and get betting on horse racing from your phone.

All you need is a stable internet connection and enough space on your device in order to do so, with you then able to download the app and bet from there.

What is the TVG welcome offer?

Who owns TVG?

TVG is currently owned by Flutter, who also own FanDuel, with Flutter completing the acquisition of TVG all the way back in 2009 for $50M.

TVG’s streaming service was renamed as FanDuel TV during September 2022, however this doesn’t affect their racebook, which is still named TVG and owned by Flutter.

