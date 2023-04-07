TwinSpires Promo Code: Massive Sign-Up Bonus Available - April 2023

The TwinSpires promo code allows Inquirer readers the chance to claim a huge $200 sign up offer to use on any of their horse racing markets when signing up by clicking on the offer module below.

TwinSpires Promo Code - April 2023

More on the TwinSpires promo code

What is the TwinSpires Promo Code?

TwinSpires Promo Code No Code TwinSpires Bonus Offer $200 Sign Up Offer! Welcome Bonus T&C Create your new wagering account with TwinSpires.com and earn a $200 sign up bonus! Must use promo code on registration to be eligible. Valid for one use per household. $200 bonus cash will be credited in increments of $100 for every $400 wagered. To earn the full $200 bonus players must wager $800 within 30 days of creating a TwinSpires account. Completed wagers mean that the race has run and the results are official. This sign up offer cannot be combined with any other registration bonus offer. Certain exclusions apply.

What is the TwinSpires sign up offer?

TwinSpires’ sign-up offer is very generous, with you being able to claim a welcome bonus of a $200 sign-up offer when creating your brand-new account with their online site.

You won’t even need to enter a promo code during the registration process, with it being very easy to claim this offer.

The bonus amount on offer with TwinSpires is one of the best around amongst horse betting sites, with you struggling to find many competitors with a better welcome bonus than the one on offer here.

How to Use your TwinSpires Promo Code

Head to TwinSpires’ horse betting site via the offer above Sign-up for an account Enter and verify your details when asked to Read the terms and conditions of the offer Finish setting up your brand-new TwinSpires account Make your first deposit and begin wagering Receive your first $100 bonus after betting $400 Receive second $100 bonus after betting $800

Biggest Horse Racing Events 2023

Date Event Location Date April 15th Event Grand National Location Aintree Racecourse, England Date May 2023 Event Kentucky Derby Location Louisville, Kentucky, US Date May 2023 Event Preakness Stakes Location Pimlico Racecourse, Maryland, US Date June 2023 Event Belmont Stakes Location Belmont Park, New York, US Date November 2023 Event Breeders Cup Location TBA Date November 7th Event Melbourne Cup Location Melbourne, Australia

Where is TwinSpires Legal?

Horse Racing is currently legal across a huge number of states in the USA, with TwinSpires taking advantage of this by launching as many as 30 states so far.

Given that horse racing is legal in a number of states that TwinSpires isn’t currently live in, we can expect to see them add to the list of states they’re live in going forward, with these the states they’ve launched in so far:

Alabama Arkansas California Connecticut Delaware Florida Illinois Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Montana New Hampshire New York North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota Tennessee Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

TwinSpires Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Pros Strong welcome offer Cons Site layout could be slightly clearer Pros Excellent range of existing user offers Cons Some Past Performance info isn’t free Pros Impressive handicapping section Cons Pros Brilliant rewards programme Cons

TwinSpires Customer Service

Twin Spires Customer Service Twin Spires Phone Number Customer Service 1-877-774-7371 Twin Spires Email Customer Service player.services@twinspires.com Twin Spires Live Chat Customer Service Yes Twin Spires Live Chat Hours Customer Service 9AM EST to 12AM EST

TwinSpires’ range of customer support options are very good, with you being able to contact them in a variety of ways, ranging from live chat to email and phone.

All of their help lines are available between the hours of 9AM EST and 12AM EST, giving you more than enough time to get in contact to answer any questions you may have.

They also boast a very good FAQs section that contains answers to a huge variety of questions that have already been asked before, giving you the chance to answer any queries you have without needing to contact their support team.

TwinSpires Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

TwinSpires currently allows users to deposit funds into their horse betting accounts via a variety of different methods, with these the options currently available:

Method Min Deposit Transaction Fee Deposit Time Method Online banking Min Deposit $10 Transaction Fee Free Deposit Time Instant Method Debit or Credit card Min Deposit $10 Transaction Fee Free Deposit Time Instant Method PayPal Min Deposit $10 Transaction Fee Free Deposit Time Instant Method TwinSpires Play+ Card Min Deposit $10 Transaction Fee Free Deposit Time Instant Method Cash Min Deposit $10 Transaction Fee Free Deposit Time Instant Method Pay Near me Min Deposit $10 Transaction Fee Free Deposit Time 20 mins Method Vanilla Min Deposit $10 Transaction Fee Free Deposit Time Instant

TwinSpires also let players withdraw funds from their account in a number of ways, with these the methods currently available for bettors:

Method Min Withdrawal Transaction Fee Withdrawal Time Method Online banking Min Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Time 2 - 5 days Method Cash Min Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Time Instant Method PayPal Min Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Time Instant Method TwinSpires Play+ Card Min Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Time Instant Method Check Min Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Withdrawal Time Up to 7 Days

TwinSpires Review

TwinSpires are rated very highly when it coms to horse betting sites given the quality of betting and handicapping resources they make available to players through the site, as well the simplicity of the wagering experience.

Their welcome offer is very strong, allowing you to claim hundreds in bonus funds by simply making a deposit once your account has been created.

The range of offers they have available is very impressive, allowing you to claim loads of free bets and bonus funds every week by betting with their horsebook.

Their handicapping section is easily one of the best you’ll come across, with a number of Past Performance information available for free, whilst some is only accessible behind a paywall.

TwinSpires App Review

Download Size 66MB (iOS) Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers N/A iOS Available Requires iOS 13.0 or later Android Available Requires 7.0 and up

App Store Rating – 4.8 from 60.6k ratings (April 2023) Google Play Rating – 4.5 from 189 ratings (April 2023)

TwinSpires’ app does a great job of providing a mobile equivalent of their online horse betting site, with the design of the app proving to be very user-friendly and clean.

All of the sections of the app are located clearly at the bottom of the screen, with the fast loading times offered allowing you to navigate through the various sections in seconds.

All of the markets offered via their regular site are available via their app, with their handicapping section available via both platforms as well.

TwinSpires FAQs

Is TwinSpires Legit?

Yes. TwinSpires is completely legit and legal to place horse racing bets with, something that’s evident given the number of states they’re currently live in.

TwinSpires will have to have obtained a number of different betting licences to launch in the states they’re active in, thus proving that they’re a legal and licenced horse racing site.

What bets can I place with TwinSpires

TwinSpires allow users both new and old to place a variety of different bets on a whole host of different horse racing events throughout each day.

Some of the bets they accept range from straight up bets, to Exacta, Superfecta and Trifecta bets, as well as a number of other wagering types.

Is TwinSpires free to sign-up with?

Yes. TwinSpires is a betting site that is completely free to sign-up to, with you just needing to enter and verify some of your personal information in order to get started.

In addition to sign-up being free, you’ll also be able to claim their generous welcome offer after creating your account as well, with this allowing you to get your hands on XXX in bonus funds to use on any of their markets.

Who owns TwinSpires?

Churchill Downs Inc. are the company that currently owns TwinSpires, with the company completing their acquisition of the site back in 2010.

They’ve since been the sole owners of the horse racing site ever since, with this not looking like changing any time soon given how prominent TwinSpires are in the US horse betting community.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.