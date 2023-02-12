Underdog Fantasy promo code PIBONUS: Redeem deposit match offer - February 2023

Daily fantasy sports are a rising phenomenon that continue to grow in popularity across the USA. If you’re looking to get in on the action, you can take advantage of the Underdog Fantasy promo code PIBONUS and earn a 100 percent deposit match bonus up to $100.

Underdog Fantasy promo code

More on your Underdog Fantasy promo code

What is your Underdog Fantasy promo code?

Your Underdog Fantasy promo code is for a generous 100 percent deposit match bonus up to $100. This is a generous welcome offer that competes with the rest of the daily fantasy sports market. It’s also incredibly easy to redeem.

Just click on the offer code to begin creating your account. This welcome offer is redeemable by typing in promo code PIBONUS.

Make your initial deposit up to $100, and your amount will be fully matched by Underdog Fantasy. These funds will be made available immediately, and you can use them however you wish on the platform.

What is the Underdog Fantasy bonus?

Steps to redeem your Underdog Fantasy promo code

1. Click on the Underdog Fantasy welcome offer above to be directed to the platform

2. Click on the “sign-up” button

3. Begin entering and verifying your personal details

4. When prompted for a promo code, type in PIBONUS

5. Complete the creation of your account by making your initial deposit

6. However much you deposit up to $100 will be fully matched by Underdog Fantasy

7. These funds can be used however you wish on Underdog Fantasy

How to play Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy is a fantasy sports platform similar to PrizePicks or daily fantasy sports services offered by sportsbooks such as FanDuel.

The selection of sports you’ll have at Underdog Fantasy include the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA, and eSports. The eSports they offer include CS: GO, Valorant, League of Legends, Dota, and Call of Duty.

Additionally, NASCAR, MMA, F1, and even the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest are available to players.

Underdog Fantasy has many different games for you to choose from including Best Ball, Battle Royale, and pick’em. We’ll go into more detail on these modes below.

Best Ball

Best Ball is the most popular method players prefer when drafting their underdog fantasy team. You’ll join a league of other players and participate in a snake draft.

When drafting in a snake draft, the draft order gets reversed each round. For example, if you pick first in round one, you’ll pick second in round two.

You’ll be able to see what the entry fee is, how many players are in the league, what the roster sizes are, and more before you join each league.

You’ll draft the team you think will earn you the most fantasy points throughout the duration of the contest. Whence you draft your team, you’re locked into that roster, as there’s no trades or waiver wire pickups like in standard fantasy sports.

When the contest concludes, the player(s) with the highest scores from their team will receive a prize based on your league’s prize poll allocation that’s available on the information page of your league.

Battle Royale

Battle Royale is an extension of Best Ball. In battle royale, you join a league similarly to how you would in Best Ball. You draft your team and hope to come away with the most points.

However, you’re not just playing against the other competitors in your league. You’ll be playing against every other league that’s roped into your battle royale.

Therefore, you don’t just need to outscore your competitors in your league, but your competitors from other leagues also. You’ll earn rewards based on your final standing, similar to in Best Ball.

Should your score tie with someone else, you’ll split the prize of whatever was supposed to go to the winner.

The two types of Battle Royales are daily and single game. If you’re playing a single game Battle Royale, that’ll be just one particular game like Sunday Night Football or one specific NBA game. On the other hand, selecting a daily Battle Royale will encompass everything taking place that day from your sport of choice.

Pick’em contests

The final most common game mode for underdog fantasy players is Pick ’em contests. Pick ’em contests work as follows.

You begin by picking two to five players from the eligible sports leagues that are in action that day. You’ll select whether you think they’ll achieve over or under certain statistic amounts set by Underdog Fantasy.

When you finalize creating what’s essentially a parlay, you’ll decide how much money to wager. Below are the payout multipliers.

Two correct player predictions will net you 3X your wager amount. Three correct player predictions will net you 6X your wager amount. Four correct player predictions will net you 10X your wager amount. Five correct player predictions will net you 20X your wager amount.

Should one of your entries result in a tie/void on an insured Pick ’em, your multiplier will go down to the next closest amount.

If your Pick ’em isn’t insured, you’ll lose your wager if one of your guesses is incorrect.

A full table of every possible payout scenario can be found on Underdog Fantasy’s rules section under the Pick ’em tab.

You’ll also be able to find more specific rules regarding canceled games, lineup restrictions, stat corrections, and more under the rules section.

Rivals are another mode you’ll find under the Pick’em category. Underdog Fantasy will choose two players to pit head-to-head when you play Rivals and give them a predetermined statistical category.

Your job will be to pick which player will have the better statistics in that game. The multipliers listed above are the same for Pick ’ems as they are for Rivals.

Pick ’em is also the only mode on Underdog Fantasy where you can play college football.

What is a slow draft?

Slow drafts are common on Underdog Fantasy. If your league is conducting a slow draft, that simply means you’ll have longer in between draft picks to make your selection.

Underdog Fantasy understands not everyone is always able to stay in a draft for an extended period of time, which is why they’ve added this feature.

Slow drafts also have an overnight pause, which can vary in how many hours it lasts pending on the time of year. During the overnight pause, nobody can make a draft pick. Therefore, nobody gets punished for not picking in time due to sleeping.

Underdog Fantasy’s policy on missing your draft picks in the allotted time is that your team will auto draft following two missed selections.

February sporting schedule with Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy players can choose the sports mentioned above to wager on, as February is one of the best months of the entire year for fantasy players.

One of the most exciting times of the sporting calendar is the NFL postseason, and the Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 12 between the Chiefs and Eagles.

The NBA and NHL regular seasons have reached their halfway points, which means the intensity is going to ramp up as teams begin to jockey for playoff positioning.

The PGA tour also has a couple of events in February including the Honda Classic and Genesis Open.

Lastly, February provides a full slate of eSports and UFC 284 for Underdog Fantasy players to choose from as well.

What is the Underdog Fantasy referral promotion?

Underdog Fantasy offers a referral program existing customers can take advantage of. For every friend that you refer, you’ll both receive a $10 bonus.

The steps to redeeming the $10 are simple. First, send your interested party your referral code. Your referral code can be found in the Underdog app under the ‘Invite friends’ section of your account settings.

Your referral code will always be your account’s username.

Your referral must sign-up and make an initial deposit of $10 or more with the fantasy sports platform. They must then place a wager of at least $10 on anything they desire.

After they do that, both of you will receive your $10 bonus. This promotion is available to users in every state Underdog Fantasy is operational in.

What promotions does Underdog Fantasy run?

Multiplier boosts/specials

Underdog Fantasy players can take advantage of multiplier boosts offered by the platform. These boosts work in tandem with Pick ’em contests, and aren’t eligible to be used on Battle Royale or Best Ball.

Whenever there’s a multiplier boost available, it will be added to what your standard multiplier would be.

Let’s say there was a 20X multiplier boost available. If your traditional three player pool would typically net a 6X multiplier, that would now be a 26X multiplier.

Any bonus cash earned by your multiplier bonus will be subject to a play through requirement, which means you must use your bonus cash once before you can withdraw.

Is Underdog Fantasy legal in my state?

Underdog Fantasy is legal in a majority of the United States, with players in all but nine states being able to take advantage of the platform.

However, certain states that allow Underdog Fantasy prohibit Pick’em contests from being played in their state. Each state’s laws for what’s legal and illegal can be seen below.

State Underdog Fantasy Legal? Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? State Alabama Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Alaska Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Arizona Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Arkansas Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State California Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Colorado Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Connecticut Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Deleware Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Florida Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Georgia Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Hawaii Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Idaho Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Illinois Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Indiana Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Iowa Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Kansas Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Kentucky Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Louisiana Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Maine Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Maryland Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Massachusetts Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Michigan Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Minnesota Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Missisippi Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Missouri Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Montana Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Nebraska Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Nevada Underdog Fantasy Legal? No Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State New Hampshire Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State New Jersey Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State New Mexico Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State New York Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State North Carolina Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State North Dakota Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Ohio Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Oklahoma Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Oregon Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Pennsylvania Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Rhode Island Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State South Carolina Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State South Dakota Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Tennessee Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Texas Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Utah Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Vermont Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Virginia Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Washington Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Washington D.C. Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State West Virginia Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? No State Wisconsin Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes State Wyoming Underdog Fantasy Legal? Yes Underdog Fantasy Pick’Em Legal? Yes

How to deposit and withdraw funds with Underdog Fantasy

Deposits

Unfortunately, Underdog Fantasy customers don’t have a deep selection of payment methods available. The two primary methods of deposit on the site are through a credit card or PayPal.

Eligible credit cards you can use to fund your account include Mastercard and VISA. American Express isn’t available at this time. Although PayPal is accepted, other third-party platforms such as Venmo and Cash App aren’t accepted.

When you go into the Underdog Fantasy app, you’ll see preset deposit amounts of $50, $100, or $250. But you’re not forced to deposit this much, as $10 is the minimum deposit amount, which is standard in the fantasy sports realm.

Payments go through right away, ensuring you can immediately start playing without a lag time.

Because Underdog Fantasy is a daily fantasy sports platform and not a traditional sportsbook, you can’t make physical deposits or withdrawals at cash cages found in retail casinos.

Withdrawals

Underdog Fantasy doesn’t charge any fees for withdrawing funds from your account, something that’s an incredibly nice feature.

The minimum withdrawal amount is $10, with the exception of a scenario where your account balance is less than that. Should your balance be $10 or less, you’ll simply be able to withdraw whatever’s in your account.

If your balance is withdrawable cash, there’s no play-through or wagering requirement to be met before you can request a withdraw.

However, if your balance is bonus cash, you must meet the play through or wagering requirement set by Underdog Fantasy. To learn what your requirements are, you can read the terms and conditions in the ‘Promotions’ section.

There’s typically very little lag time after you request a withdraw. If you withdraw through PayPal, you’ll only have to wait one to two business days for your funds to be available. Credit cards could be slightly longer, with a maximum wait time of five days.

Looking at the Underdog Fantasy app

For starters, Underdog Fantasy’s app has received excellent ratings from users. The exact ratings can be found below, but the consensus appears that most have been impressed with the Underdog app.

The Inquirer is in lockstep with reviewers that the app is solid and well-run. You can choose which game mode you want to play by selecting the respective bottom tab, which is a convenient and easy process.

Their app also makes it easy to find where you can deposit or withdraw funds, refer a friend, and more under the account tab on the bottom right.

The Underdog Fantasy app may not have the most vibrant colors or design, but it gets the job done in an organized and reliable fashion, which is what matters most.

Apple Store: 4.7/5 star rating from 8.2K users Google Play Store: 4.5/5 star rating from 2.74K users

Reviewing Underdog Fantasy’s customer support

Phone Number? N/A Email Address? support@underdogfantasy.com Social Media Platforms/Discord? Yes

Don’t let the fact that Underdog Fantasy doesn’t have a customer service phone number trick you into believing Underdog Fantasy has unreliable customer support.

Although it’s unfortunate there’s no phone number, you can rely on the platform’s email address, social media accounts, or discord channel to help you resolve your issues.

If your question or concern is more related to general inquiries rather than getting a specific issue resolved, the site also has FAQ and help sections for you to take advantage of.

Pros and cons to Underdog Fantasy

Pros

Well reviewed and designed mobile app Excellent payout multipliers Wide range of sports and games to choose from Slow draft feature helps prevent overnight draft penalties No fees for withdrawing funds Generous welcome offer

Cons

No customer service phone number Lack of promotions for returning customers outside of boosts Their referral promotion amount of $10 lacks in comparison to their competitors Only two methods available for depositing and withdrawing funds

Underdog Fantasy Q & As

How is Underdog Fantasy legal in states where sports betting isn’t?

Daily fantasy sports companies are subject to different laws than traditional sportsbooks such as BetMGM or Caesars.

Even though states like Texas and California prohibit sports betting, fantasy sports fall under a different set of rules and are therefore legal in these certain states.

Is Underdog Fantasy legit?

Yes, Underdog Fantasy is a legitimate daily fantasy sports site similar to PrizePicks and the fantasy services offered by sportsbooks such as FanDuel or DraftKings.

Underdog Fantasy isn’t governed by one particular body. Rather, they partner with each partnered state to make sure all rules and regulations set in place are followed.

With them being legal in the majority of the country, that can give you confidence in Underdog Fantasy being a legitimate platform you can feel comfortable using.

How does the Underdog Fantasy welcome offer compare to other fantasy sports platforms?

The Underdog Fantasy welcome offer is competitive with others on the market, as deposit match bonuses are incredibly popular among daily fantasy sites.

For evidence of this, look no further than one of their competitors, PrizePicks, who offer an identical deposit match welcome bonus up to $100.

Can I win real money using daily fantasy sports sites?

Yes, you can absolutely win real money when you play fantasy sports, This is a fact of the matter that true on any daily fantasy sports platform.

Although you can win real money through Underdog Fantasy, it’s important to remember there’s just as likely a chance you lose real money.

Any form of wagering is a game of chance, no matter how much you prepare ahead of time. If you can’t afford to lose money, stay away from Underdog Fantasy until you have funds you can lose without your financial situation being negatively impacted.

What information do I need to give when registering for an account?

When registering for your Underdog Fantasy account, the basic information you’ll have to provide is similar to what you’d have to put in at any other fantasy site.

This information includes your date of birth, a username and password, and an email address. Of course, you’ll have to insert more information when you make your initial deposit.

This information includes your address, full legal name, and a social security number.

