Responsible Gambling Information and Resources

It’s important to be aware of the potential risks that come with gambling along with the importance of responsible gambling. We prioritize our users’ safety and are committed to promoting responsible gambling practices at all times. Inquirer wants to provide you with a brief overview of the risks associated with gambling, problem gambling, and signs of a potential gambling problem. We will also highlight the various tools and resources available to users to help them limit risk and seek assistance if needed.

Problem Gambling Comes in Many Forms

Let’s start by acknowledging that online gambling can be an exciting and enjoyable activity. However, it can also lead to addiction and financial hardship. According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, approximately 1% of adults in the US have a gambling disorder, and an additional 2-3% are considered to have moderate to severe gambling problems.

Gambling problems can be characterized by a preoccupation with gambling, a need to increase bets to feel the same level of excitement, and difficulty controlling one’s gambling behavior. Simply put: if gambling causes a problem in your life, it is problem gambling.

Operator Controls to Help Limit Risk

To help prevent problem gambling, online operators offer a range of limit-setting options to their users. These options include deposit limits, time and spend limits, and time-out features.

Deposit Limits

Deposit limits allow users to set a maximum amount that they can deposit into their accounts over a certain period of time. This is a good way to ensure that you’re sticking to a spending limit. Once the limit has been reached, the user will be blocked from making any further deposits.

Time & Spend Limits

Time and spend limits allow users to set a limit on the amount of time they can spend gambling or the amount of money they can wager over a certain period of time. This is good if you often lose track of time, and can be a solid way to ensure you’re not spending too much time gambling.

Time-Out Features

Time-out features allow users to take a break from gambling for a set period of time. This is a longer term than a time or spending limit, often extending for at least a few months to even a few years.

Problem Gambling Organizations & How to Contact

For users who need additional help beyond limit-setting options, there are various problem gambling organizations available online.

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG)

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is a national organization that provides resources and support for problem gamblers. The organization offers a problem gambling helpline (1-800-GAMBLER), screening tools, and educational resources.

Gamblers Anonymous & Gam-Anon

Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon are support groups for individuals and their families affected by problem gambling. GA follows a similar format to Alcoholics Anonymous and is appropriate for anyone looking for help curbing pathological gambling behavior.

Gam-Anon is an organization for friends and family members of problem gamblers, along with those suffering from compulsive gambling.

GamTalk

GamTalk is an online forum for individuals to share their experiences and seek support for problem gambling. This is a great way to supplement other tools to help curb compulsive gambling; support groups are always recommended for a variety of problems.

State-Specific Resources & Self-Exclusion Links

Each and every legal, regulated gambling state in the US provides its players with a problem gambling helpline and website. In addition, most legal states also offer a self-exclusion program. Self-exclusion allows users to voluntarily ban themselves from gambling activities for a certain period of time, or in some cases, for life. It is important to note that self-exclusion requirements vary by state, and some states may require in-person registration.

Arizona Responsible Gambling Resources

Colorado Responsible Gambling Resources

Connecticut Responsible Gambling Resources

Illinois Responsible Gambling Resources

Indiana Responsible Gambling Resources

Iowa Responsible Gambling Resources

Kansas Responsible Gambling Resources

Louisiana Responsible Gambling Resources

Maryland Responsible Gambling Resources

Massachusetts Responsible Gambling Resources

Massachusetts Problem Gambling Helpline Massachusetts Self-Exclusion: TBD

Michigan Responsible Gambling Resources

Nevada Responsible Gambling Resources

Nevada Problem Gambling Helpline Nevada Self-Exclusion: Call 1-800-522-4700

New Jersey Responsible Gambling Resources

New York Responsible Gambling Resources

Ohio Responsible Gambling Resources

Pennsylvania Responsible Gambling Resources

Tennessee Responsible Gambling Resources

Tennessee Problem Gambling Helpline Tennessee Self-Exclusion: Call 1-800-889-9789

Virginia Responsible Gambling Resources

West Virginia Responsible Gambling Resources

West Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline West Virginia Self-Exclusion: Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Wyoming Responsible Gambling Resources

Gamble Responsibly and Seek Support if Necessary

In conclusion, at Inquirer.com, we encourage our users to gamble responsibly and take advantage of the various resources available to them. By setting limits, taking breaks, and seeking support when needed, users can ensure a safe and enjoyable online gambling experience. Remember, online gambling should always be a fun and exciting activity, and we hope this article helps you make informed decisions and stay safe while gambling online.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.