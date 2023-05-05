We have Celtics vs. Sixers player prop predictions for Friday’s all-important Game 3.

Boston’s guard play should be a decisive factor in this series, as the Celtic guards carried the team to a Game 2 victory.

So, looking at the player prop market with that in mind, I’m targeting two guards for big performances in Game 3.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, current at time of writing and subject to change.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites here

Best Celtics vs. Sixers Prop Bet No. 1

Malcolm Brogdon over 21.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115)

Brogdon has become the Celtics’ X-factor this season. He earned Sixth Man of the Year by providing a scoring, playmaking and defense off the bench.

The same thing happened in Game 2, where Brogdon recorded 23 points, six rebounds and two assists in 24 bench minutes. When the Celtics’ offense begins to grind, coach Joe Mazzulla will often look toward Brogdon for a quick push.

Brogdon responds by pushing the pace and attacking the rim, and he stuffs the stat sheet in the process.

This has happened more than usual recently, as Brogdon has cashed eclipsed 20 PRA in nine of his past 10 games.

I also expect it to keep happening for two reasons.

First, Brogdon matches up well with the Sixers. He’s cashed over 21.5 PRA in six of his past seven games against Philadelphia, as none of the guards seem to be big enough — or laterally quick enough — to stop him.

Second, Boston’s offense tends to grind more on the road, and Brogdon has responded in those hostile environments. Brogdon has cashed over 20 PRA in 71% of his road games this season, including five straight.

The Celtics need guard and bench play, and I expect Brogdon to respond with a monster performance in Philadelphia on Friday.

Best Celtics vs. Sixers Prop Bet No. 2

Derrick White Over 11.5 points (-125)

While I wouldn’t consider Derrick White the X-factor, he’s been an all-around game-changer since being traded to Boston. He always seems to have big performances during critical moments, both on the offensive and defensive end.

Against the Sixers, White has packed a scoring punch.

White’s dropped 15-or-more points in four of his past six against Philadelphia, including a 15-point game on Wednesday. Like Brogdon, Philly’s guards haven’t been able to stay in front of or keep up with White (or stop him from making 3s).

The computers like White to do the same on Friday. Our Action Labs Player Props Tool projects White for closer to 13 points than 11.5, giving us value on the number available at BetMGM.

White has cashed this number in five of his past eight games, so look for him to do so again in Game 3.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.