The midweek English Premier League slate is nearing its end with Thursday featuring the 10th and final match of the slate.

Perhaps the biggest fixture of the midweek, Thursday’s card features Manchester United paying a visit to Leicester City as it seeks its third consecutive victory after two losses to open the season. On the flip-side, Leicester City is still searching for its first victory of the season after dropping all three points for the third straight match over the weekend against Chelsea.

But, how should bettors approach this match from a betting perspective? Without any further hesitation, here are my two best bets for this match. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Best bet #1 - Manchester United team total over 1.5 goals (-120)

Conceding a lot of goals doesn’t necessarily take Leicester out of this game, but the only two units I trust in this game are the United offense and Leicester’s defense.

Just last week, Leicester City conceded three big scoring chances and 1.75 expected goals to a side that played 77 minutes and change down a man. Additionally, just in four matches this season, Leicester sits dead-last in the Premier League in big scoring chances against.

As for Manchester United, there’s an argument to be made it arrives at this match a positive offensive regression candidate. Entering this match, manager Erik ten Hag’s squad has scored four goals....but on 5.2 expected goals and a whopping 10 (!!) big scoring chances.

Given Leicester City has kept only seven clean sheets in its last 42 Premier League matches — five of which were undeserved based on expected goals — I believe there’s at least one goal in this for Manchester United. At -120, I’m willing to back United bagging a second as it battles a weak Leicester defensive unit.

Best bet #2 - Single-game parlay: Both teams to score + over 2.5 goals (-125)

Call it a hedge if you want, but I think this game produces pure chaos with a healthy amount of goals.

Just last season, this single-game parlay cashed for Leicester City in 21 of 38 matches Premier League fixtures, a 55 percent clip. However, a further five saw both teams score, but failed to clear 2.5 goals. This season, this SGP has cashed for Leicester in all four of its matches.

Plus, just in the two head-to-head meetings between these sides last season, both saw both teams score with both fixtures also seeing at least three big scoring chances between the two sides.

On the Manchester United front, although this cashed in only eight of its last 21 road Premier League fixtures, it’s largely a function of United’s offensive record. Considering the Red Devils could see some positive offensive regression based on its early fixtures and its offensive record against Leicester City — at least one tally in 16 straight head-to-head meetings, at least two goals in three of its last five — I expect that record will correct itself.

Seeing as both teams have scored in four straight meetings between these sides, I’m happy to lay -125 that at least one side will get to two or more goals.

