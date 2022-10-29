Earlier this week, we addressed and assessed the Philadelphia Eagles’ chances of going unbeaten wire to wire. We also detailed how the Eagles — who this week are laying double digits for the first time this season — have been solid as a big favorite in recent years.

We even made a strong case for using Philadelphia as a Week 8 survivor selection.

So you probably can guess which way we’re leaning in Sunday’s Keystone State showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Want some rationale that supports our Steelers vs. Eagles prediction? Here you go.

Note: Odds updated as of 11 a.m. ET on Oct. 28.

Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction

Eagles -10.5 (at BetMGM)

Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction: Analysis

Mismatch. Any way you slice it, this Steelers-Eagles clash is a complete and total mismatch.

The situation? Advantage Philadelphia, which is coming off a bye and playing at home, while the Steelers are playing their second straight road game and third in four weeks.

History? Advantage Philadelphia. Although these cross-conference rivals meet infrequently, the home team has won five in a row since 2004. Four of those five games were decided by 9, 31, 9 and 24 points.

Health? Advantage Philadelphia. The Eagles’ injury report is as short as it could possibly be at this point of a season, and only one starter’s name is on it (defensive end Brandon Graham, questionable). However, several key Steelers are banged up, including game-wrecking linebacker T.J. Watt. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year who has been out since Week 1 is eligible to return from injured reserve, but Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said it was “highly unlikely” he will do so.

Stats? Advantage Philadelphia. Check that — massive advantage. Chew on these numbers:

Pittsburgh ranks 30th in total offense, 31st in scoring offense, 27th in rushing offense, 24th in passing offense and 28th in giveaways.

The Eagles rank in the top five in total defense (4th), scoring defense (5th), passing defense (5th) and takeaways (1st), and they’re 12th against the run.

Defensively, the Steelers are giving up 23.1 points (22nd) and 394 yards (28th) per game. Philadelphia is scoring 26.8 points (4th) and piling up 394 yards (5th) per outing. And while Pittsburgh has been decent at generating turnovers (11th), the Eagles have protected the football better than any team in the NFL.

We could go into great detail about the personnel discrepancy between these squads. You know, like the Eagles have an MVP candidate at quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who has the league’s sixth-best passer rating (98.4) and has thrown two interceptions in 184 passes. Conversely, the Steelers have a rookie at quarterback in Kenny Pickett, who has the league’s worst passer rating (66.7) and seven INTs in 127 pass attempts.

But that’s not necessary. All that matters is the Eagles are vastly superior to Pittsburgh across the board. And if they’re not better than the Buffalo Bills — the current Super Bowl favorite — they aren’t that far behind.

Why bring up the Bills? Because three weeks ago, the Steelers went to Buffalo and got whacked 38-3 as a 14-point underdog. In fact, Pittsburgh has lost its last three as a double-digit underdog by 35, 21 and 26 points. The Eagles? They’re 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 as a double-digit favorite.

Unless everyone on Philadelphia’s roster spent this past week partying with the Phillies, this one should be decided by halftime. Lay the big points with Philadelphia at BetMGM.

Steelers vs. Eagles Odds (via BetMGM)

Point spread: Steelers (+10.5) @ Eagles (-10.5)

Moneyline: Steelers (+375) @ Eagles (-500)

Total: 43.5 points (Over -105/Under -115)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.