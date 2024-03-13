Skip to content
49ers, Chiefs remain favorites to win Super Bowl; Falcons odds make big jump during free agency

Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons in free agency significantly improved their Super Bowl odds.

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons in free agency was one of the big splash moves in the early period of free agency.
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons in free agency was one of the big splash moves in the early period of free agency.
    by Michael Arinze, The Action Network
    Published 

The start of the NFL calendar for the 2024-25 season begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. It also coincides with the beginning of free agency, when teams can officially ink deals with unsigned players.

However, players who were already pending free agents were permitted to begin contacting potential suitors on Monday to come to terms on contracts.

As a result, we’ve already seen plenty of NFL stars come off the board and find new homes.

We’ll revisit the early 2025 Super Bowl odds and assess how some of these free-agent moves impacted the betting landscape.

Super Bowl odds then and now

Minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs won a second straight Super Bowl title, FanDuel released its odds for Super Bowl 59. In the chart below, you can see how the odds have shifted in the market for some teams in a month’s time.

Team
49ers
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+450
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+500
Team
Chiefs
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+750
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+650
Team
Ravens
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+900
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+900
Team
Bills
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+1200
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+1200
Team
Lions
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+1200
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+1300
Team
Cowboys
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+1500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+1300
Team
Bengals
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+1500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+1500
Team
Eagles
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+1700
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+1600
Team
Texans
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+2500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+2000
Team
Dolphins
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+2000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+2200
Team
Packers
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+2500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+2200
Team
Rams
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+3000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+3000
Team
Jets
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+3000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+3000
Team
Falcons
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+5000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+3000
Team
Chargers
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+3000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+3200
Team
Jaguars
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+3000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+4000
Team
Browns
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+5000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+4000
Team
Bears
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+4000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+5000
Team
Colts
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+5000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+5000
Team
Buccaneers
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+7500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+5500
Team
Vikings
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+4000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+7500
Team
Seahawks
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+7500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+7500
Team
Steelers
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+10000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+7500
Team
Raiders
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+7500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+8000
Team
Saints
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+7500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+8500
Team
Cardinals
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+7500
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+10000
Team
Giants
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+15000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+10000
Team
Titans
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+15000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+13000
Team
Broncos
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+10000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+15000
Team
Commanders
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+15000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+15000
Team
Patriots
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+15000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+17000
Team
Panthers
Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11)
+25000
Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13)
+30000

While these odds will continue to change, nothing impacts the betting market more than news involving a top-tier quarterback. We often see this during the NFL season when a starting quarterback is injured and ruled out for a game.

The biggest news in free agency this week was Kirk Cousins’s agreement with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $180 million deal, with $100 million guaranteed.

As a result, the Falcons’ Super Bowl odds have been slashed from +5000 to +3000. Conversely, the Vikings’ championship odds have increased from +4000 to +7500.

Cousins was obviously the biggest name on the board. He was even in the conversation last season for NFL MVP before suffering a season-ending injury.

Russell Wilson’s agreement to sign with Pittsburgh slashed the Steelers’ Super Bowl odds from +10000 to +7500, and the Broncos are now tied with the Commanders as the third-longest shot on the board (+15000), ahead of only the Patriots (+17000) and Panthers (+30000).

Running back free agents are vastly overvalued

The other position where there’s been a fair amount of movement this week has been at running back.

Former Giants all-purpose back Saquon Barkley will head to a division rival after agreeing to a three-year, $37.75 million ($26M guaranteed) deal with the Eagles. Philly also landed edge rusher Bryce Huff (three years, $51.1 million).

However, the two splash signings only resulted in a minor adjustment to the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds, which went from +1700 to +1600. Center Jason Kelce’s retirement could have been an equalizer.

Running backs are unlikely to have much impact on the Super Bowl futures betting market.

Here are some other notable running back moves:

  1. Derrick Henry (two-year $16M, $9M guaranteed) to the Ravens

  2. Josh Jacobs (four-year $48M, $12.5M guaranteed) to the Packers

  3. D’Andre Swift (three-year $24.5M, $15.3M guaranteed) to the Bears

  4. Aaron Jones (one-year $7M, $6M base salary) to the Vikings

  5. Zack Moss (two-year $8M, $4.5M guaranteed) to the Bengals

  6. Joe Mixon traded to the Texans for an undisclosed pick

Of those six running backs, only the Packers and Texans have lowered their odds since the Feb. 11 release. However, I suspect the movement on the Texans has more to do with the market’s bullish sentiment on their Super Bowl chances, even before the Mixon trade.

The key takeaway is that bettors shouldn’t be overly consumed with free agent movement if it doesn’t involve a top-tier quarterback.

Super Bowl odds are just another interpretation of a team’s power rating, which involves a comprehensive view of its personnel, schemes and coaching leadership.

