49ers, Chiefs remain favorites to win Super Bowl; Falcons odds make big jump during free agency

The start of the NFL calendar for the 2024-25 season begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. It also coincides with the beginning of free agency, when teams can officially ink deals with unsigned players.

However, players who were already pending free agents were permitted to begin contacting potential suitors on Monday to come to terms on contracts.

As a result, we’ve already seen plenty of NFL stars come off the board and find new homes.

We’ll revisit the early 2025 Super Bowl odds and assess how some of these free-agent moves impacted the betting landscape.

Super Bowl odds then and now

Minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs won a second straight Super Bowl title, FanDuel released its odds for Super Bowl 59. In the chart below, you can see how the odds have shifted in the market for some teams in a month’s time.

Team Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) Team 49ers Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +450 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +500 Team Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +750 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +650 Team Ravens Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +900 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +900 Team Bills Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +1200 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +1200 Team Lions Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +1200 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +1300 Team Cowboys Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +1500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +1300 Team Bengals Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +1500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +1500 Team Eagles Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +1700 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +1600 Team Texans Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +2500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +2000 Team Dolphins Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +2000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +2200 Team Packers Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +2500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +2200 Team Rams Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +3000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +3000 Team Jets Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +3000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +3000 Team Falcons Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +5000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +3000 Team Chargers Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +3000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +3200 Team Jaguars Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +3000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +4000 Team Browns Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +5000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +4000 Team Bears Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +4000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +5000 Team Colts Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +5000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +5000 Team Buccaneers Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +7500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +5500 Team Vikings Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +4000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +7500 Team Seahawks Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +7500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +7500 Team Steelers Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +10000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +7500 Team Raiders Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +7500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +8000 Team Saints Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +7500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +8500 Team Cardinals Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +7500 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +10000 Team Giants Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +15000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +10000 Team Titans Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +15000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +13000 Team Broncos Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +10000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +15000 Team Commanders Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +15000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +15000 Team Patriots Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +15000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +17000 Team Panthers Super Bowl LIX Odds (Feb. 11) +25000 Super Bowl LIX Odds (March 13) +30000

While these odds will continue to change, nothing impacts the betting market more than news involving a top-tier quarterback. We often see this during the NFL season when a starting quarterback is injured and ruled out for a game.

The biggest news in free agency this week was Kirk Cousins’s agreement with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $180 million deal, with $100 million guaranteed.

As a result, the Falcons’ Super Bowl odds have been slashed from +5000 to +3000. Conversely, the Vikings’ championship odds have increased from +4000 to +7500.

Cousins was obviously the biggest name on the board. He was even in the conversation last season for NFL MVP before suffering a season-ending injury.

Russell Wilson’s agreement to sign with Pittsburgh slashed the Steelers’ Super Bowl odds from +10000 to +7500, and the Broncos are now tied with the Commanders as the third-longest shot on the board (+15000), ahead of only the Patriots (+17000) and Panthers (+30000).

» READ MORE: Tommy Fleetwood among best four long shots to bet ahead of the 2024 PLAYERS Championship

Running back free agents are vastly overvalued

The other position where there’s been a fair amount of movement this week has been at running back.

Former Giants all-purpose back Saquon Barkley will head to a division rival after agreeing to a three-year, $37.75 million ($26M guaranteed) deal with the Eagles. Philly also landed edge rusher Bryce Huff (three years, $51.1 million).

However, the two splash signings only resulted in a minor adjustment to the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds, which went from +1700 to +1600. Center Jason Kelce’s retirement could have been an equalizer.

Running backs are unlikely to have much impact on the Super Bowl futures betting market.

Here are some other notable running back moves:

Derrick Henry (two-year $16M, $9M guaranteed) to the Ravens Josh Jacobs (four-year $48M, $12.5M guaranteed) to the Packers D’Andre Swift (three-year $24.5M, $15.3M guaranteed) to the Bears Aaron Jones (one-year $7M, $6M base salary) to the Vikings Zack Moss (two-year $8M, $4.5M guaranteed) to the Bengals Joe Mixon traded to the Texans for an undisclosed pick

Of those six running backs, only the Packers and Texans have lowered their odds since the Feb. 11 release. However, I suspect the movement on the Texans has more to do with the market’s bullish sentiment on their Super Bowl chances, even before the Mixon trade.

The key takeaway is that bettors shouldn’t be overly consumed with free agent movement if it doesn’t involve a top-tier quarterback.

Super Bowl odds are just another interpretation of a team’s power rating, which involves a comprehensive view of its personnel, schemes and coaching leadership.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.