“With last year’s team that went undefeated and won a championship — two players on that team had been shot during their college careers,’’ Zwaan said. “Actually shot, themselves. Both in drive-by shootings. One was shot in the head, and it just grazed him. He’s lucky. The other one was shot in the butt … and he’s a big defensive tackle so his butt handled it. But he was lucky, too. Both drive-bys, just standing on the corner with friends. All in Philly. A third player, his older brother was shot three weeks before we started camp in the summer, last season.”