Cannoli, Brick, and the Grizzly Bear: Meet some of the Philly fighters competing at KnuckleMania VI

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is making its way back to Philly on Feb. 7 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena to host KnuckleMania VI. Over a year ago, the event took over the former Wells Fargo Center for KnuckleMania V — setting a local modern day combat sports record with 17,762 people in attendance.

Last year’s headliner was former UFC champion and Kensington native Eddie Alvarez. There was also plenty of love for local Philly talent, highlighting six hometown fighters. However, only two of those six walked out victorious.

In this year’s KnuckleMania card, they’re expecting a different outcome with five Pennsylvania fighters featured — including some who have already competed in South Philly.

Here are three from the Philly area that you should know ahead of Saturday night’s event …

Johnny ‘Cannoli’ Garbarino

Johnny Garbarino, a former chef at a Michelin-star restaurant, quickly became a fan favorite after last year’s performance at KnuckleMania V at the then Wells Fargo Center. After the South Philly native knocked out his opponent, Apostle Spencer, in the first round, he proposed to his girlfriend Gianna Scavetti in front of the hometown crowd.

The Italian fighter earned his “Cannoli” nickname by throwing the dessert at Spencer during the weigh-in. Since then, he’s been riding high — picking up two more wins at the 2300 Arena. Now, he’ll have a chance to return to the big stage on Feb. 7.

“I’m looking forward to all of it,” Garbarino said. “Philadelphia brings it the hardest. And I’m only saying that because I see what the Eagles fans do nationwide and they travel everywhere. They’re built different, they have crazy energy. I think a lot of people from Philadelphia are violent and I feel like I’m actually allowed to go in here and catch a body and not go to jail. So, I’m excited.”

Garbarino (3-0) will compete against Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-2), who defeated another Philly native — and close friend of Garbarino’s — Pat Sullivan at last year’s KnuckleMania. Heading into this year’s matchup, Garbarino is looking to avenge that loss for the city.

“The question of the day is, ‘Is it personal to fight this guy?’ I definitely feel like it’s personal,” Garbarino said. “But I feel like every fight is personal. This one is just a little bit different because he knocked a dear friend of mine out.

“Anybody from Philadelphia that fights another guy from a different city, I have to step up for them, as long as it’s in my weight class. It’s going to be an honor to put this guy down. And I’m going to raise my hand up and hopefully when Pat’s done his fight, I’ll raise his hand up too and we’ll get the win back together.”

Sullivan (1-1) will also be featured on the card, competing against Charles Bennett (0-3).

Patrick ‘The Brick’ Brady

Although Patrick “The Brick” Brady currently resides in South Jersey, the 41-year-old grew up in Delaware County and claims Philly as home. He’s been training at The Forge, owned and operated by Philly UFC fighters Chris and Kyle Daukaus.

To Brady, bare knuckle fighting is just something he does in his spare time. His full-time job is managing his own renovations company called Renovations By Brady.

“This is my crazy, wild hobby, if you would say, that most people do full-time,” Brady said. “My wife hates it. She’s not a fan. Especially when I crossed over to bare knuckle.

“I come from [mixed martial arts], I was 5-1 in MMA and my only loss was when I hurt my knee, and that’s when I made the switch. It’s been a point of contention for my wife just because her position is [that] I don’t have to [do it]. But I love competing. I love elite level competition and this is what I’m doing.”

» READ MORE: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hopes to continue to grow in Philly with the arrival of KnuckleMania VI

Brady (2-0) is coming off two straight knockouts — including a quick knockout over Zach Calmus at last year’s KnuckleMania. Heading into this year’s fight with Bear Hill (2-0), he doesn’t plan on playing it safe.

“I fought here last January,” Brady said. “I fought a worthy opponent who was on a four-fight win streak and got him out of there fast in under a minute, and it was a good night. Hopefully the night goes the same way. I’m looking for a knockout. There’s no decisions. I don’t plan on backing up. I plan on coming forward and putting on a show.”

Lex ‘The Grizzly Bear’ Ludlow

This will be Lex “The Grizzly Bear” Ludlow’s (2-0) first time competing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. And as the Levittown native prepares for his fight with Zach Calmus (5-4), the cruiserweight is already focused on his post-fight speech.

“This is going to be the craziest post-fight speech ever,” Ludlow said. “I’m really known for it. I’m way better than [UFC fighter] Colby Covington in post-fight speeches. The only person, in my opinion, better in post-fight speeches than me is the guy that I grew up watching do it, Chael Sonnen. He’s somebody that I’ve been trying to get the eye from, to look at me and one day walk down to the ring with me. Just trying to impress Chael, that’s all it is.”

His passion for the promo comes from his love for pro wrestling, growing up studying the words of popular heels (or villains) like “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and “Ravishing” Rick Rude.

“I was a pro wrestling fan since I was five years old,” Ludlow said. “Weirdly enough, I used to practice doing promos. I would stand up in a mirror and I would practice how I would talk, how I present myself, everything.”

Now, the 32 year old is ready to play both the heel and the face (or hero) when it comes to fighting in Philly.

“I’m definitely going to play to the crowd,” Ludlow said. “Because I’m the most hated man in combat sports — but everybody loves me. So, I guess I have to play the face a little bit.”