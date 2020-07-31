The Union rolled into the quarterfinals of Major League Soccer’s tournament at Disney World on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City that featured some of the best goals the team has scored in a while.
All of the scoring came in the first half. The Union were lively from the start, with Brenden Aaronson in a starring role.
Jamiro Monteiro opened the scoring in the 24th minute, after a 14-pass buildup. Alejandro Bedoya was key to it, with a feed from midfield to Aaronson that unlocked Kansas City’s defense. Bedoya kept running as Aaronson played wide to Gaddis, who cut in to Santos, who fed Bedoya with a one-touch pass. Bedoya burst through Kansas City’s back line and beat goalkeeper Tim Melia with a square pass to Monteiro, who had an open net from 6 yards out.
Sergio Santos got the second goal just two minutes later, after the Union cleared a Kansas City free kick. Sporting’s defense was out of sorts, and when Luis Martins misplayed a back pass, Santos was off to the races. He trapped the ball just inside the midfield line, sprinted past Graham Zusi, and chipped Melia after entering the 18-yard box.
In the 39th minute, Santos and Aaronson produced the best goal of the bunch. After the Union cleared a Kansas City corner, José Andrés Martínez sprung Bedoya, who fed Aaronson in the middle. The Medford native spun through Zusi and Dániel Sallói, settled the ball with one touch, then played a pass for Santos that split three Kansas City defenders. Santos was wide open at the left side of the 18-yard box and fired it in.
Aaronson’s passes — he also had two decent shots in the half — are why scouts from at least a half-dozen European clubs watched this game intently. They will have been thrilled by what they saw.
“His confidence is very high right now,” Curtin said. “Some players tend to shrink from the occasion. He tends to raise his level and raise his game. I don’t know how much longer I’ll get to coach him for, but i’m going to enjoy every day.”
Curtin said he thought Aaronson’s performance was “dominant, he was active, his movement off the ball to find space was really good,” and “the ball he plays on the third goal, that’s a top ball in any league.”
Alan Pulido got one back for Sporting in first-half stoppage time, and came inches from a second in the 49th minute, when he swerved a free kick off Andre Blake’s far post. Martínez added to the drama with a bicycle-kick clearance.
Santos’ night ended in the 53rd when Ilsinho replaced him. (Martins was yanked at halftime by Sporting’s Delran-born manager Peter Vermes.)
In the 57th, the Union got lucky again. Kansas City’s Johnny Russell put the ball in the net, but did so after coming back from over the end line. That disqualified him from touching the ball, and the referees waved it off.
Przybylko was withdrawn in the 71st for Andrew Wooten, and Martínez nearly forced Union manager Jim Curtin to use his final substitution four minutes later. The Venezuelan midfielder collided head-to-head with Sporting’s Roger Espinoza contesting a ball in the air but continued playing.
That allowed Curtin to save his cards for the 86th minute. Aaronson and Monteiro left for Matt Real and Anthony Fontana. Real went up to the left wing to boost the defense on that side of the field and close the game out.
The Union’s semifinal game will be 8 p.m., Wednesday (FS1, UniMás, TUDN) against New York City FC or the Portland Timbers. Their quarterfinal will be 10:30 p.m., Saturday (FS1, UniMás, TUDN).