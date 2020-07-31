In the 39th minute, Santos and Aaronson produced the best goal of the bunch. After the Union cleared a Kansas City corner, José Andrés Martínez sprung Bedoya, who fed Aaronson in the middle. The Medford native spun through Zusi and Dániel Sallói, settled the ball with one touch, then played a pass for Santos that split three Kansas City defenders. Santos was wide open at the left side of the 18-yard box and fired it in.