Harper is not the same level of talent as Trout, but he is the Phillies’ foundation, and the team must do a lot better job than the Angels of building a team around its superstar. In addition to forking over $330 million over 13 seasons, Middleton had to convince Harper that winning meant more than anything. Harper believed it and still does, but he also discovered the Phillies have a lot of work to do to catch the elite of the National League East.