Bubba came in second in the Daytona 500 two years ago. He has a chance to win it again, but he doesn’t have the sponsorship. It’s hard to be a Black underdog in that sport. It’s hard to be Rocky. Rocky can just go to the gym and punch the bag and get ready to fight to the death. But in racing, if you don’t have $5 million, you can’t even show up to the ring. The Confederate flag issue and the noose issue have just taken away the topic that he and NASCAR should be discussing.