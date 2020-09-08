What a traffic stopper. Cecil Mosenson, 90, died Sunday. He lived a full life, full of accomplishment, and many coaching years at all sorts of spots, mainly in the Philadelphia suburbs. But the book Mosenson wrote in 2008 was about his date with history — how, right out of Temple, he got a job coaching Overbrook High basketball, already featuring the best player Philly hoops had ever seen, or ever would see.