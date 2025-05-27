Golf Channel will air a three-part docuseries about Cobbs Creek Golf Course’s restoration

The Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philadelphia will bring its storied past to life with a three-part docuseries airing in June. The three-part series, named Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizon, will follow the course’s $150 million restoration, turning it into a destination for learning.

After opening to the public in 1916, the course was nationally recognized as the “great uniter.”

“What happened here throughout history transforms this place to an icon at a different level for this city, this community, and the game,” said Cobbs Creek project development manager Don Dissinger in the series’ first episode. “Cobbs Creek is the American dream in golf course form.”

The course was forced to shut down in 2020 due to frequent flooding and safety concerns. The course plans to begin its first stages of reopening in September with renovations funded by the Cobbs Creek Restoration & Community Foundation.

During renovations, the course has become a home to the nation’s second TGR Learning Lab, they’ve replaced the clubhouse, fixed the flood plains, and created wetlands around the creek to prevent further flooding. Jordan Speith and Woods both backed the project.

“The Cobbs Creek story is far more than a golf course renovation, it’s a powerful testament to resilience, vision, and community commitment,” said Justin Tupper, the GolfPass senior vice president of content strategy and executive producer of the docuseries, in a release. “We wanted to tell the story about rebuilding a legacy that once served as a vital hub for the neighborhood.

“The young people shaped by the Cobbs Creek program will leave a deeper impact than any putt ever made on its greens. It’s an inspiring reminder of how the game of golf can help uplift and transform a community for generations to come.”

The series will premiere on June 5 on GolfPass and on June 17 on the Golf Channel. In part 1, viewers will hear from Mike Cirba and Joe Bausch, the visionaries behind the revitalization project and the creators of the Cobbs Creek Foundation.

“We are incredibly excited to see the past, present and the future of the Cobbs Creek golf course come to life in this series,” said Jeff Shanahan, president of the Cobbs Creek Foundation, in a release. “Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons is a celebration of the passion, perseverance, and community spirit that have driven our mission from the beginning. We’re honored and proud to play a part in the story of Cobbs Creek golf course, and we look forward to sharing that story with the world."

Part 2 of the series will premiere on GolfPass in 2026 and Part 3 is scheduled for early 2027.