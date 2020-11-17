Coming out of Archbishop Wood, he was among the best high school tight ends in the country and he attended the University of Florida. After two foot surgeries, he left Florida, and there wasn’t a big market for him. He said his only two offers were from Montana and Temple. Montana is the alma mater of Marty Mornhinweg, the current Eagles senior offensive consultant and longtime NFL coach. Thompson went to Florida with Marty’s son, Skyler Mornhinweg, a former star at St. Joseph’s Prep.