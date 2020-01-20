Around here, the question of whether you’re rooting for Reid and the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV keeps coming up. It’s a natural topic to be batted around at a weekend family get-together or among buddies in front of the flat-screen. But at this point – less than two years removed from the Eagles’ own Super Bowl victory – if you’re still hoping Reid and his team fall on their faces in two weeks, you’re so tribal and blinkered in your allegiance to the Eagles and so attuned to his coaching shortcomings and imperfections that you can’t see him for what he is: arguably the best coach in team history, certainly the architect of the longest stretch of success in team history, and a first-ballot, slam-dunk, don’t-think-twice-about-it inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.