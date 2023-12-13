Draymond Green should be suspended for the rest of the season. At least.

Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green should not play another game of basketball this season. At least.

The NBA, which has devolved into an ever-more spineless marketing tool, won’t take this stand. It will suspend Green for five games, maybe 10. And it will regret it, because Green has become a ever-greater danger to teammates and opponents alike. He commits illegal acts with intent and with purpose, and he has no place in any workplace, much less a workplace that purports to emphasize sportsmanship and set examples for children.

Green is the antithesis of sportsmanship.

Green spun and hit Jusuf Nurkic on the left side of Nurkic’s face with the side of his right hand in the third quarter Tuesday night at Phoenix.

Nurkic collapsed. He was able to continue, and for that, we are fortunate. Because Green is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, and he’s the toughest NBA player since Dennis Rodman. Green could have broken Nurkic’s jaw. He could have shattered Nurkic’s orbital bone and left him blind. He could have shattered Nurkic’s nose. He could have smashed Nurkic’s temple and ruptured the blood vessels underneath and left Jusuf Nurkic on the court to die.

Green is the same player who, in an October 2022 practice, chest-bumped teammate Jordan Poole, and when Poole pushed him away, Green punched Poole in the face, knocked him into a wall, then jumped on him and tried to keep hitting him.

A teammate.

One happened at practice, so there might have been underlying issues. He was fined by the Warriors but not suspended. The NBA took no action.

One happened in a game, so the moment might have been building for several minutes, weeks, or years.

So what. Nothing excuses either occurrence.

Last year’s punch was the same act of entitled bullying that earmarked Tuesday’s.

It wasn’t retaliatory; they were jockeying for position near the left sideline, 20 feet from the basket. It was not an accident, though Green absurdly claimed that it was. It was not the heat of the moment; there was no moment. It was not strategic aggression; the Warriors were in the final moments of a game they lost, and Green committed a Flagrant 2 foul while his team had possession.

It was the act of a serial offender who takes joy in causing pain.

It’s fury. It’s entitlement. It’s, well, a word we can’t use any more because of its racist overtones, but it is violence for violence’s sake enacted by a mean and brutish man.

It has no place in sports. Neither does Draymond Green.

Green is the Vontaze Burfict of the NBA, a talented and useful but uncontrollable destructive force who enjoys the cruelty he inflicts.

He will not change.

Green has been suspended five times.

Green punched LeBron James in the groin in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Warriors won to go ahead, 3-1, but Green was suspended for Game 5, and the incident fueled a seven-game win by the Cavaliers. Green had kicked Thunder center Steven Adams in the groin earlier in that playoff run.

Got got into a sideline and locker room blowup with Kevin Durant in 2018, for which the Warriors suspended him one game, but the incident convinced Durant to leave the team after the season.

He’s getting worse.

The Poole beatdown happened in the preseason and carried no suspension, but it should have; five games at least. Green left the team for eight days, returned, and was rewarded with a four-year, $100 million contract after the season. Green refused to reconcile with Poole, whom the Warriors traded in July.

In March 2023, Green exceeded the NBA’s technical foul limit of 16 and missed their next game. He then stepped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

A month ago, before either team had scored, Green intervened in a minor midcourt tussle with the Timberwolves and put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold for 10 full seconds. That cost Green five games, but it taught him nothing. In fact, it only emboldened him to further embrace the role of villain: “I don’t live my life with regrets,” he said when he returned to play.

Now, this.

Green’s fate lies in the hands of Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations and, unfortunately, one of Green’s mentors. Anyone who watched Dumars play for the Pistons from 1985 to 1999 knows that, like Green, Dumars was once the NBA’s best defensive player — a player who maximized his modest talents.

» READ MORE: What preceded Patrick Beverley’s viral beer moment? The green light from Nick Nurse.

Dumars’ Pistons also were the NBA’s dirtiest team, featuring the pugnacious stylings of Rick Mahorn, Rodman, and the dirtiest of them all, Bill Laimbeer. On a personal note: As a younger man, I was a rabid NBA fan, and Pistons immortal Isiah Thomas was my favorite player, and I loved watching Dumars, but I literally could not stomach watching their horrible methods and routinely avoided viewing their games.

That said, there clearly is sympathy for Green by Dumars. There can be no sympathy now.

An NBA source told me Wednesday that commissioner Adam Silver often influences Dumars’ decisions, and Silver has the authority to insist on the harshest of penalties.

Here’s hoping.