That said, there’s no way Roseman should have sent a third-rounder, or more likely a second-rounder, to the Jets for blazer Robby Anderson, a lanky Temple product with South Florida speed. He has 21 catches in seven games this season for 309 yards and one touchdown. Like Tate last year, he will be a free agent after 2019. His numbers are almost identical to Tate’s ... but then, Tate is 31, and Tate spent the first four weeks of the season suspended because he got popped for PEDs he used in April.