He’s a point guard in the top five for minutes played and assists per game. He can guard one through five at a high level. But his game is weird because he won’t shoot from the perimeter, and can’t from the foul line, and there is a limit to how much weirdness a team is willing to work around before it concludes the liabilities outweigh the assets. The Sixers probably aren’t there yet, but a disappointing postseason might change that.