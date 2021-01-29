Rest assured, Wentz doesn’t look at his awful 2020 season and believe that his career is on the decline or that he was never that good to begin with. He looks at 2017, 2018, and 2019 and believes that his performances in those years are the true measure of the player he is and will be again. When Sam Bradford learned that the Eagles had made two trades so they could draft Wentz in 2016, he didn’t say, Well, golly gee, I guess they found a better option. I’ll just be a good soldier and help the new kid as much as I can. Nope. He said, You freaking guys just gave me a new contract, and now you want someone else. Fine. I’ll go somewhere else and show you. Trade me. Every NFL starting quarterback thinks this way. All of them, from Patrick Mahomes to Wentz to Watson to Gardner Minshew, think of themselves as the best of their profession, because they are. As far as they’re concerned, they’re all in the same club.