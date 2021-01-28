Pederson bungled the release of receiver Josh Huff after Huff was arrested on gun and drug charges in November of 2016, then had to quell a mutiny a month later when he publicly criticized Zach Ertz and Rodney McLeod for cowering in a physical loss at Cincinnati; teammates stormed his office and demanded greater loyalty and protection. By the time he got fired two weeks ago Pederson had become such a blood enemy of Wentz that Wentz boycotted his exit interview and, for a third time, indicated he might want to be traded. Winning Super Bowl LII looks more like a fluke with each passing day.