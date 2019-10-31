Until they find it, it’s on their most experienced and important players to establish an example, a standard, and maintain it, and the Flyers’ inconsistency over time has spoken for Giroux’s and Voracek’s abilities in this regard. The team is 5-5-1 through 11 games. It was 4-7 last season. It was 6-5 the season before that. Out of the playoffs in ‘19. In the playoffs in ‘18. Out of the playoffs in ‘17. At some point, these slow starts stop being about the head coach. Of course not all of this history and burden falls on just Giroux and Voracek, but two things can be true about the Flyers at once. They need that pair to be better, and they need to be patient with their young players. Perhaps if the former happened, the latter would happen faster.