Yes, Hart is getting the headlines and the national praise for outplaying his idol, Carey Price. But the series has also been a testament to the Flyers’ talent and depth on defense, to the measures that general manager Chuck Fletcher and his predecessor, Ron Hextall, took to improve the unit. Hextall made sure Hagg, Myers, Ivan Provorov, and Travis Sanheim were already here. Fletcher added Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun. The ease and smoothness with which the Flyers are able to advance the puck out of their defensive zone is a subtle yet vital aspect to their success. So is their forwards’ ability to win faceoffs (65% in Game 4) and willingness to backcheck. So, on Tuesday, was their willingness to block shots – 13 in all.