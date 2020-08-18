That was scary. Robert Hagg, who has been a prolific shot blocker in his three seasons, took a blast that glanced off the back of his helmet early in the third period from Shea Weber. Weber probably has the hardest shot in the league, so there was a palpable gasp when Hagg fell to his knees. The Flyers defenseman did not miss a shift. It was similar to a play in January when Hagg was drilled in the behind by an Alex Ovechkin laser, which also had to be north of 100 mph. Nate Thompson also put his body in front of a Weber shot in the third.