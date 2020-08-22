Trevor Rosenthal. Anybody could have signed the former St. Louis closer this offseason after he had chronic control problems last year with Detroit and Washington, but the Royals got him cheap and appear to have one of the prized trade pieces at this year’s deadline. Rosenthal is signed only for this season, and for the right price the Royals should be willing to deal the 30-year-old right-hander who went into the weekend with six saves, a 0.87 ERA, and 14 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings.