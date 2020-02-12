Frankly, it all depends on whether he continues to shoot three contested pull-ups per shift, which is what he proceeded to do after making his Sixers debut in the first quarter. Burks’ first shot was not unreasonable, and he hit it. But he followed it up with an ill-advised clunker from three-point range, followed by another one from mid-range that did not need to be taken. Burks did show that he can get himself to most spots on the court with his dribble. He did not show the basketball IQ that would have turned that ability into net-positive possessions. Granted, that probably should not come as a surprise, and we probably should not hold our breath for a better version of Burks to suddenly emerge. There’s a reason he was playing on a minimum contract and was available for the draft pick equivalent of the unpopped popcorn kernels at the bottom of a bowl.