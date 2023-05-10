Temple golfer Conor McGrath is ready to represent on the PGA Tour

Conor McGrath has been a staple of Temple’s golf program since 2018.

McGrath has been one of the most talented and successful college and amateur golfers, especially with the Owls over the last few seasons. Now, with his college career winding down, the plan is to pursue professional opportunities.

He’s ready to test his mettle on the PGA Tour.

“The goal is a common one, but it’s to make it on the PGA Tour,” McGrath said regarding post-college plans. “Get through all the stages and work hard, trying to be the best that I can [be]. Hopefully, finding a little bit of luck along the way and making it. That’s kind of been the dream. I am excited to do everything I can to make it happen.”

Of course, making the PGA Tour is not an easy task. The PGA’s qualifying process consists of four stages and only a few golfers advance. The top five finishers of the PGA’s Q-School’s final stage will make the 2024 PGA Tour.

Temple alum Brandon Matthews is currently on the PGA Tour.

McGrath’s career stroke average of 73.3 ranks second all-time in program history. He trails Matthews, who finished with a 71.8 career average.

The Huntingdon Valley resident competed in the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship and signed up for Q-School as an amateur last year. In 2021, he won the Philadelphia Amateur title and broke two school records.

His recent success might translate to the PGA.

“Conor is the complete package because he is an incredibly strong ball striker,” said Owls head coach Brian Quinn. “He has a very, very good short game. His mind is very strong. So to go to that next level and try to make it out on the PGA Tour, you need that. You need all those facets.”

McGrath grew up playing ice hockey and soccer. After suffering several concussions and a torn knee ligament, he pivoted from those sports and focused on golf during high school at the Academy of the New Church.

Coaches will say while his golf game is impressive, it’s McGrath’s leadership skills and competitive desire that make everyone around him better. It’s what led McGrath to be selected as a three-time captain.

“[He] just has an incredible mental approach out there,” Quinn said. “He has mental toughness out there on the golf course. There is no quit in him ever.”

This spring, McGrath experienced ups and downs as the Temple team experienced a bit of a slump, but as it pertains to his individual career, he plans to get back on track before his professional career starts.

Regardless of what happens, McGrath developed into one of the program’s best golfers and impressed his teammates through the years.

“I think he is one of the most talented guys that I’ve seen play golf,” McGrath’s roommate and teammate Graham Chase said. “He’s got every shot you need. He’s got incredible power, and length. I always say, ‘His best asset is his long iron game.’ I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit their long irons as well as he does.”

As for McGrath, his plan for success is to have faith in his abilities.

“So I think mainly just relaxing and trusting the work you put in and the effort,” McGrath said. “And kind of just letting it happen, instead of forcing anything or trying to make it happen because usually when you do that you start to miss a little bit bigger. And that catches up with you and you make dumb mental mistakes.”