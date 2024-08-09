Council Rock Newtown advances to Little League World Series with win over team from Washington

Council Rock Newtown is going to the Little League World Series. The team from Bucks County won the Mid-Atlantic Region in Bristol, Conn. on Friday afternoon, defeating Washington, D.C., 5-1, to book its ticket to South Williamsport for the first time since 2005.

Though the game was moved up five hours to avoid a poor weather forecast, it was delayed twice due to rain — once in the middle of the third inning and again before the start of the fifth. But starting pitcher Saverio Longo was able to work through the delays and throw four innings of one-run ball.

Advertisement

Council Rock Newtown held a 2-1 lead as it emerged from the second delay, and in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ryan Uhl blasted a bases-clearing double for three big insurance runs. Holding a four-run lead, Tyler Neeld closed out the game calmly in the top of the sixth.

» READ MORE: Council Rock Newtown is heading to the Little League World Series. Here’s what to know and how to watch.

Council Rock Newtown has won all 18 of its tournament games this summer. The team went 11-0 while winning its district and sectional tournaments, and last month they won four straight games in the Pennsylvania state tournament to claim the title. They continued their undefeated run in the regional round with three more wins, which included run-rule victories over Washington and Maryland earlier in the week before a more contested victory on Friday.

Coach Brad Hamilton and Co. hold the longest winning streak in the country as they prepare for a homecoming in the Little League World Series, where they will open play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Southwest Region champion Texas West.