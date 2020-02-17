- When: Monday, Feb. 17
- Where: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
- Start time: 4 p.m.
- TV: Fox
- Streaming: Fox Sports app (require authentication), Fubo TV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, AT&T Now (all require a subscription).
The Daytona 500 is scheduled to resume Monday afternoon after rain forced the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing” to be postponed for the first time since 2012.
After a 13-minute delay for President Donald Trump’s presidential motorcade to complete a lap around Daytona International Speedway, two lengthy rain delays forced drivers off the track for more than three hours before NASCAR officials pushed the event back to Monday. Drivers finished just 20 of the race’s 200 laps.
It’s just the second time in 62 years that the Daytona 500 will finish on a Monday (the first was 2012, won by Matt Kenseth). The race will resume at 4 p.m. on Fox, with longtime announcer Mike Joy and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon handling the call. It’s the first two-man Daytona 500 booth for Fox Sports since it began NASCAR coverage in 2001, due to the retirement of Darrell Waltrip.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 22, JTG-Daugherty Racing) leads the field after Sunday’s rain-shortened race, followed by Joey Logano (No. 47, Team Penske) and Aric Almirola (No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing). South Jersey native Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing), hoping for his first Daytona 500 win after having lost narrowly in 2016, enters Monday in 31st place.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Daytona 500 when it resumes on Monday:
It looks like it will be a clear Monday afternoon, with forecasts showing little chance of rain and temperatures in the low 70s.
Drivers must complete 120 of the race’s 200 laps before it’s considered official. The race has been shortened four times due to rain, most recently in 2009, when Matt Kenseth won with 48 laps remaining.
The Daytona 500 features 200 laps on a 2.5-mile track, but with pit stops and cautions (and the occasional weather delay) the race generally takes about 3.5 hours from start to checkered flag.
Drivers raced just 20 laps Sunday, so expect the race end sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, if there aren’t any significant delays (so breathe easier, 9-1-1: Lone Star fans).
Here is the order drivers will appear in when the race resumes on Monday:
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No 47
- Joey Logano, No. 22
- Aric Almirola, No. 10
- Ryan Newman, No. 6
- Kevin Harvick, No. 4
- Brad Keselowski, No. 2
- William Bryan, No. 24
- Jimmy Johnson, No. 48
- Ty Dillon, No. 13
- Timmy Hill, No. 66
- David Ragan, No. 36
- Chris Buescher, No. 17
- Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21
- Chase Elliott, No. 9
- Ross Chastain, No. 77
- Alex Bowman, No. 88
- Kyle Larson, No. 42
- Kurt Busch, No. 1
- Austin Dillon, No. 3
- Cole Custer, No. 41
- Michael McDowell, No. 34
- Tyler Reddick, No. 8
- Ryan Blaney, No. 12
- Bubba Wallace, No. 43
- Reed Sorenson, No. 27
- B.J. McLeod, No. 52
- Corey LaJoie, No. 32
- Brendan Gaughan, No. 62
- Ryan Preece, No. 37
- Justin Haley, No. 116
- Martin Truex Jr., No. 19
- Kyle Busch, No. 18
- Erik Jones, No. 20
- Christopher Bell, No. 95
- Denny Hamlin No. 11
- Clint Bowyer, No. 14
- John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38
- Quin Houff, No. 00
- Joey Gase, No. 51
- Brennan Poole, No. 15