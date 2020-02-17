It’s just the second time in 62 years that the Daytona 500 will finish on a Monday (the first was 2012, won by Matt Kenseth). The race will resume at 4 p.m. on Fox, with longtime announcer Mike Joy and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon handling the call. It’s the first two-man Daytona 500 booth for Fox Sports since it began NASCAR coverage in 2001, due to the retirement of Darrell Waltrip.