As the Eagles head into the bye, DeSean Jackson heads back into limbo, Doug Pederson indicated at his Monday press conference.
“He did feel some discomfort when he was in there. ... We are gathering some information on him,” said Pederson, who added that the bye gives the team and Jackson some time to obtain “second, third opinions” on Jackson’s abdominal injury, which sidelined him from the second game until Sunday’s ninth game of the season. Jackson played four snaps Sunday, all on the first drive, drawing a pass interference penalty and catching a 5-yard pass, both times running quick out patterns.
Pederson said the team wants “to make sure we’re doing right by him, first and foremost, making sure that everything’s covered."
Pederson said Jackson, who was not available to reporters Sunday, “busted his tail” to be ready to play in Sunday’s 22-14 victory over the Chicago Bears, and was “feeling good” when the decision to put him in the lineup was made.
Asked if Jackson will play against New England on Nov. 17, in the first game after the bye, Pederson said that will be determined by this week’s medical assessment.
“Until we gather this information ... I’m not going to speculate one way or the other,” Pederson said.
Asked if managing the injury would require Jackson to play through discomfort, Pederson said: “I think with this injury and with most injuries, for players, yeah, sometimes you’ve got to just play through it and deal with it, but at the same time we gotta be smart and do what’s right by the player.”
Should Jackson, who will turn 33 on Dec. 1, have undergone surgery after the Week 2 game at Atlanta?
“That’s not for me to answer,” Pederson said.
Who should answer the question, then?
“I would say DeSean, if he wanted to. ... Players elect to have stuff done. Ultimately, DeSean didn’t want to have surgery when it happened, rehabbed it, and got himself in a position to play," Pederson said. "I can’t put words in players’ mouths or doctors’ mouths. That’s not my position.”
Pederson said it was easy to second-guess his decision to play Jackson against the Bears, with the bye week coming.