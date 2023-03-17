Link copied to clipboard
Swarthmore’s run ends in Division III Final Four with loss to Christopher Newport
The Garnet rallied from nine points down to tie the game with two minutes left.
Swarthmore had several shots for a tie in the last minute. When they didn’t fall, the Garnet lost, 69-66, to Christopher Newport on Thursday in the NCAA Division III national semifinals in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The Garnet (28-4) were led by guards Vinny DeAngelo, who scored 23 points, and George Visconti, who had 21.
Both Swarthmore guards led a late comeback from nine points down to tie the game in the last 2 minutes.
Jahn Hines led the Captains (29-3) with 22 points, and Trey Barber had 21.
Christopher Newport (Va.) is coached by John Krikorian, a Penn grad who once was a Fran Dunphy assistant with the Quakers.