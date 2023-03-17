Swarthmore’s run ends in Division III Final Four with loss to Christopher Newport

Swarthmore had several shots for a tie in the last minute. When they didn’t fall, the Garnet lost, 69-66, to Christopher Newport on Thursday in the NCAA Division III national semifinals in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Garnet (28-4) were led by guards Vinny DeAngelo, who scored 23 points, and George Visconti, who had 21.

Both Swarthmore guards led a late comeback from nine points down to tie the game in the last 2 minutes.

Jahn Hines led the Captains (29-3) with 22 points, and Trey Barber had 21.

Christopher Newport (Va.) is coached by John Krikorian, a Penn grad who once was a Fran Dunphy assistant with the Quakers.