I’m not going to get too deep here. This is a defense Jalen Hurts should be able to put points up on, that Miles Sanders and Hurts certainly should be able to run on; Cowboys opponents are averaging 161.8 yards rushing per game. Offensively, Dallas is much better than it was when Ben DiNucci was quarterbacking in the previous meeting, but the Eagles’ defense, with Darius Slay back, should be able to compete. In particular, the Eagles should be able to add to their total of 44 sacks, chasing 33-year-old Andy Dalton.