Eagles draft: 3 position groups that should interest the Birds during the NFL scouting combine

The 2023 NFL draft process kicks into high gear next week, as 319 players have been invited to participate in one of the biggest offseason events of the year: the NFL combine from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

From SEC All-Americans to Division II standouts, this year’s combine has a wealth of talent across several divisions of football, with highly touted underclassmen to super seniors and everything in between.

The on-field workouts kicks off with defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, March 2, and concludes on Sunday, March 5 with running backs and offensive linemen.

With potential needs along the defensive line and secondary depending on how free agency shakes out, the Eagles should be heavily interested in three of the nine position groups testing, interviewing and performing on-field drill workouts.

Defensive line class loaded

As mentioned ahead of the Senior Bowl last month, the defensive line group heading to the combine has stars headlining it in Alabama’s Will Anderson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter, with both expected to be picked inside the top five of the draft. Overall, there’s a wealth of talented, physical specimens that could turn in some eye-popping results.

One of them is Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, a player who the Eagles could target at No. 10 overall. He played at 6-6, 275 pounds during the season, with extraordinary power, size and physicality. He’s not the only player whose height, weight, and size are worth noting; Clemson’s Myles Murphy also fits that bill (6-5, 275), along with Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness (6-5, 275) who like Murphy and Wilson, are pure power rushers who try to bully offensive linemen.

The Eagles could wait until pick No. 30 or the second round to address the a possible edge rusher need. Georgia Tech’s Keion White, who we’d mentioned as an option for the Eagles at pick 30, and Ohio State’s Zach Harrison are two players who are versatile alignment edge rushers who have length, size and, heavy hands to disengage blockers. The aforementioned Harrison, who put together his best college season with 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, could test off the charts in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, along the interior, two names should immediately catch the Eagles’ attention: Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton, a game-wrecking defensive tackle who has the athleticism to rush the passer, and Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, a freakish athlete (6-3, 300) whose production doesn’t match his unique skill set. As two potential targets for the Eagles, Bresee has more questions to answer about his lack of production and robust injury history, but as the season waned, his play become more consistent.

Benton, who measured in at 6-3, 312 at the Senior Bowl, continued to prove he is more than a space-eater, pushing the pocket on passing downs and knifing through offensive lines on run downs.

Defensive backs of all flavors

Although the Eagles have yet to decide who their defensive coordinator will be and the primary coverage their secondary will play after Jonathan Gannon’s departure to Arizona, plenty of scheme versatile defensive backs will showcase their skill sets, another position of strength in this draft class.

If the Birds want size opposite of Darius Slay, assuming James Bradberry departs, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Illinois standout Devon Witherspoon should be at the top of their list at pick No. 10. While Porter is more of a man-cover corner who likes to play physical at the line of scrimmage, Witherspoon is more scheme versatile, ultra competitive at the catch point and understands how to pass off routes in zone coverage. Both players can solidify themselves as early first round picks by testing well.

If size isn’t a determining factor, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez is another top option, but of the three, is the more fluid defensive back who has tremendous ball skills and recovery speed. The Ducks coaching staff also moved him all over the field, from field corner, to boundary corner and even snaps as nickel and is expected to test well in Indianapolis.

Earlier in the college season, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo was seen as a true Eagles scheme fit with how often the Bulldogs played zone coverage, but his tape in 2022 took a step back, with struggles getting hands on receivers at the line of scrimmage and locating the football in man coverage situations. The consensus around his draft stock is all over the place, although he is expected to test extremely well for his size (6-2, 210).

If the Eagles don’t address defensive back in the first round (they haven’t done so since 2002) a Day 2 option who is steadily rising up draft boards is Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents, who has a whopping 82 7/8 wingspan at 6-3, 202. The talented and lengthy Brents started his career at Iowa, but has fluid hips for his size, and his scheme versatile, making plays on the ball in man and zone coverages.

Running back star power

No one has been discussed more this offseason with regards to the Eagles’ No. 10 pick than Texas star running back Bijan Robinson. History shows Howie Roseman doesn’t select first-round running backs, but Robinson is one of the best running back prospects since Todd Gurley with his ability to make players miss in the trenches, outside the box and home-run ability as a runner and pass catcher. All eyes will be on him Sunday when running backs and offensive linemen close down the combine.

With Miles Sanders set to be a free agent, running back is a position the Eagles could fill, Robinson is at the top of the list, and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs not far behind. A smooth operator with the football in his hands, gliding in between tackles with the ability to break away for long runs with his natural speed, Gibbs is a player with receiving upside as well, but likely a late first- or early second-round pick.

If neither player intrigues the Eagles enough to select them in the first round, the draft will once again have plenty of suitable options on Days 2 and 3. The other Texas running back, Roschon Johnson, is a compact runner with the ability to be a three-down back, with elusiveness in the open field, who could last until the third round. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby is another power back, who makes quick, decisive cuts with the ability to create chunk plays in muddied holes. Testing will be huge for both players, considering the long speed questions around both players.

There are a few pure speed backs as well (Devon Achane, Sean Tucker) if the Eagles wanted to go that route, but with a large gap between their third- and seventh-round picks, the emphasis will be on multi-down backs, should they select one in the draft.

Other intriguing names to watch

After the top three positional needs, the Eagles may keep their eyes on a few other positions that could be needs in a year or two.

Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones is a player who we’d mentioned as a possible heir to Lane Johnson when he retires, but if Jones if off the board before pick No. 62, Oklahoma right tackle Wanya Morris, who is agile and athletic for his size (6-4, 317) is another viable option. His athletic testing and on-field drills, plus spending time early in his career at left tackle could convince a team to take him higher than his late Day 2 projection.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown look like a formidable duo for years to come, but if the Eagles are looking to upgrade their slot receiver position, Fresno State’s Jalen Cropper and Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer are alluring Day 3 options. Cropper is a savvy route runner who understands how to manipulate defenders to create throwing lanes, while Palmer is a speedy field stretcher with the reliable hands and the toughness to catch passes over the middle of the field.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has a backup projection, but his athleticism to make throws on the move and steadily improved accuracy over his career could make him an option to develop into a backup the Eagles could mold. Thompson-Robinson’s potential scheme fit in the offense, predicated on Jalen Hurts’ ability to use his legs in their running game, is a skill set the Bruins signal caller can bring as well.