Eagles hand All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson a one-year contract extension

Lane Johnson and the Eagles agreed to a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension Friday, with $30 million guaranteed, NFL sources said.

The All-Pro right tackle is now under contract through the 2026 season. He will also receive a pay increase in each of the next three seasons along with the added season, a source said.

The 32-year-old Johnson recently said that he could envision himself playing only two more seasons. But the extension, at the least, should keep him in Philadelphia if he wants to play out the remainder of the deal.

» READ MORE: unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 1: The Gambler

Advertisement

The contract not only locks up one of the Eagles’ most important players, but it will create significant salary cap space for the team over the next two years. Johnson’s cap charge of $24.2 million for 2023 will be reduced to $14.8 million, saving the team nearly $10 million this season.

Johnson, in exchange, will have the next two year’s base salaries guaranteed. The total worth of his deal is now four years at $80.75 million.

It’s no secret that the Eagles are trying to work out an extension with quarterback Jalen Hurts and Johnson’s restructure should give general manager Howie Roseman more flexibility in how to structure what will be the largest contract the team has ever given out.

Roseman was unable to keep most of the Eagles’ twenty free agents so far this offseason, but he was able to retain key players like center Jason Kelce, cornerback James Bradberry, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham. He also extended cornerback Darius Slay’s contract to clear cap space.

So far, the Eagles have lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, running back Miles Sanders, guard Isaac Seumalo, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, tackle Andre Dillard, quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Zach Pascal in free agency.

They have added quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Rashaad Penny, cornerback Greedy Williams, safety Justin Evans and linebacker Nicholas Morrow – all one one-year deals.

The Eagles, despite the losses, still have one of the NFL’s more talented roster, especially on the offense. The starting offensive line suffered only one departure, and rookie Cam Jurgens is slated to slide from center to Seumalo’s spot.

Johnson has been a pillar on the right flank for the last decade and has seemingly only improved with age. For the second time in his career, he was named first team all pro and also voted to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

He played through a torn groin injury in the Eagles’ postseason run to the Super Bowl. Johnson hasn’t suited up for an entire regular season in eight years. He’s suffered his share of injuries and missed three games in 2021 to address his mental health struggles.

But his toughness is unquestioned, and with Graham, Kelce and Cox, has formed a core of homegrown Eagles that have been to two Super Bowls – winning in 2018 – together.