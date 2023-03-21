Cornerback Greedy Williams is ready for a ‘restart’ and sees the Eagles as the right fit

It didn’t take very long for Andraez Williams to become “Greedy.”

The new Eagles cornerback’s name — at least the one everyone calls him — dates back to him being just a few months old when his aunt noticed her young nephew’s voracious appetite.

“She said I was drinking a lot of milk,” the 25-year-old native of Shreveport, La., told reporters Tuesday. “She just came up with ‘Greedy Deedy,’ but my mom left the Deedy off and it’s been Greedy since.”

Greedy Williams agreed to contract terms with the Eagles last week, and officially signed his one-year deal on Tuesday before his introductory news conference. The former Cleveland Brown said he signed with the Eagles because of their track record fielding competitive teams and noted the potential benefit playing with veteran corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

“Just the fit,” Williams said of what made the Eagles his choice. “Where I fit in well. ... This is a winning culture; they compete. That’s what I want to be a part of; that’s where I am, and that’s kind of where I came from, so it’s all I know.”

Before his four seasons with the Browns, Williams was a two-year starter at LSU,a two-time All-SEC selection, and a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and was an intriguing prospect because of his size and speed.

Injuries precluded him from realizing his potential in Cleveland; he missed the entire 2020 season recovering from nerve damage in his right shoulder and missed four games the year before with a hamstring injury. He’s spent the last two seasons primarily serving as a backup behind the Browns’ cornerback duo of Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome, a role he will likely have again next season with the Eagles.

When asked about his role Tuesday, Williams said his conversations with new defensive coordinator Sean Desai haven’t broached the subject much.

“We just stayed at meeting each other,” Williams said. “I think that’s where it started, just building that confidence and relationship between player and coach. I think everything else will take care of itself later on.”

Whether Williams has talked to Desai about his expected role much or not, he could fit in as the first outside cornerback off the bench. Third-year corner Zech McPhearson should also be in consideration for the top reserve spot, which he held the last two seasons.

After spending his career behind Ward, 25, and Newsome, 22, Williams said there would be some value in learning from the Eagles’ veteran corners ahead of him. Williams also noted Slay offered him some advice during the draft process in 2019 during a brief conversation and that he reached out to Slay shortly before agreeing to sign with the Eagles.

“It’s my first time being under veterans with years under their belt,” Williams said. “They definitely teach you a couple things just about being a pro. It doesn’t always have to be about football, just about being a pro and how to maintain in this league.”

The Eagles got a close look at Williams last summer when they traveled to Cleveland for a week of joint practices with the Browns. Williams has experience matching up against Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both from last August and dating back to college playing in the SEC, and said he also reached out to Brown when he signed with the team.

Williams said his free-agency process was “up and down” before signing with the Eagles and described his career to this point as “rocky.” He said staying on the field would be a big part of smoothing things out.

“It was up and down, but the perfect cog came in at the perfect time,” Williams said. “Now I’m an Eagle. ... I feel good. Everything is just a refresh and a restart.”