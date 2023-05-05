D’Andre Swift to become the first Eagles player to wear No. 0

D’Andre Swift’s return home is now historic, as he’ll become the first Eagles player to wear No. 0, taking advantage of a new league rule that was proposed by the Eagles and permits players to now wear the digit.

Swift wore No. 32 for three seasons with the Lions, who traded him to the Eagles during last month’s draft. That number was worn last season in Philly by Reed Blankenship, and the digit Swift wore at St. Joe’s Prep and the University of Georgia — No. 7 — is claimed by Haason Reddick. So Swift took a new number that’s yet to be issued.

The league loosened their rules the last few seasons and allowed more players to wear the single digits that once were reserved for quarterbacks, punters, and kickers. The latest change was approved in March and allows any player except for offensive and defensive lineman to wear No. 0.

The Eagles also announced that first-round rookies Jalen Carter (ninth overall selection) will wear No. 98, and Nolan Smith (the 30th selection) will wear No. 3.

Swift, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, is positioned as the leader of a running-back group that added free agent Rashaad Penny a month before the Eagles traded with Detroit. The 24-year-old Swift averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season and had 48 catches for 389 yards in 14 games. He’s played at least 13 games in each of his first three seasons and burnt the Eagles in last season’s opener for a career-high 144 rushing yards.

”I’m in a great running back room, first and foremost, with the guys that have been here,” Swift told reporters Thursday. “I’m just excited to get to work each day and be a piece to the puzzle, that’s it.”