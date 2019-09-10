In an attempt to find the lost game tape, Schaap and the E:60 crew spoke to nearly 50 people about what happened on that first day, including Boudreau and every original ESPN employee still working for the company (co-workers refer to them as “The ‘79ers”). In the process, they unearthed footage from the network’s humble beginnings no one has seen in 40 years, including skunks on set and porta-potties outside the network’s main office in Bristol, Conn., which at the time had no plumbing or running water.