ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi on his busy ‘SportsCenter’ stretch, returning to Pa., and losing his father

It’s dizzying trying to keep up with Kevin Negandhi these days.

The Phoenixville native and diehard Philly sports fan has been hard to miss on ESPN the past few months, beginning with the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in April straight through to MLB’s Home Run Derby last month.

His 18th year at ESPN has also been filled with some firsts. Negandhi covered both the NBA Draft lottery and the NBA Draft for the first time, and the network’s “50 States in 50 Days” sent him to cover the Rubik’s cube world championships in Seattle and to the Field of Dreams in Iowa. There’s also the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, which he’s hosted since 2018.

About the only thing he skipped was the WNBA All-Star game last month in Indianapolis.

“I had to basically say, ‘Guys, I need a break,’” Negandhi told The Inquirer.

The last leg of his whirlwind tour ends up close to home in Pennsylvania, where he’ll be hosting SportsCenter from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. It also just so happens Chester County’s Glenmoore Eagle team is among those vying for the coveted championship, despite losing their opening game Thursday against Sioux Falls.

If that wasn’t enough of a local connection, Negandhi will be joined by Philly-native Ryan Smith, who will co-anchor ESPN’s live coverage.

It’s the sixth time in the past seven years Negandhi has had the opportunity to cover the Little League World Series, which he described as a “magical place” for any baseball fan. Probably his most memorable moment came back in 2018, when he slid down a muddy hill near Lamade Stadium. He ruined his suit, but fortunately brought a spare.

Never doubt Kevin Negandhi pic.twitter.com/cxtcJdNFZF — Dylan Kanner (@DKanner10) August 21, 2018

“I think for any young boy or girl, it’s kind of a slice of heaven,” Negandhi said. “It’s a cool last thing to do before the end of summer... Take the trip up. It’s less than three hours from Philly. You won’t regret it.”

Negandhi has used his unique perch at ESPN to share his love of sports with his three children, all of whom will be joining him in Williamsport. But Negandhi is also mourning his father, Sanat, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1969, settled in Chester County and grew to become a diehard Eagles fans, a bond the two shared every Sunday. Sanat passed away in June.

“Sports was a language we both spoke... and the way I could connect with my father,” Negandhi said, a bond that informs his relationship with his own kids.

“We all connect through our heartbreak and our happiness of Philadelphia sports, and to carry that on with all of my kids was so important,” Negandhi said.

Negandhi may be ending a busy stretch, but things won’t let up much in the fall. In addition to co-anchoring SportsCenter daily, he hosts ABC’s day-long college football coverage during the season. The question is what’s left on Negandhi’s to-do list as he approaches his 19th year at ESPN.

“I don’t look at it like, ‘Oh, that’s my goal.’ I used to do that, but I don’t think it makes anybody happy, because once you get it, you just go on to the next thing,” Negandhi said. “For me, it’s just living in the moment, enjoying where I’m at, and taking advantage of the opportunities I’ve been a part of.”

Chester County’s Glenmoore Eagle team plays again Saturday

Despite their 2-0 loss to Midwest Region winner Sioux Falls from South Dakota Thursday, Chester County’s Glenmoore Eagle team is still alive in the Little League World Series.

It’s a double-elimination tournament, so Glenmoore Eagle will need to defeat Great Lakes Region winner Clarendon Hills in their next game Saturday to remain alive.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, with Karl Ravech calling all the action alongside Jessica Mendoza. Jess Sims will report from the stadium.

Once again ESPN is broadcasting all 38 games of the Little League World Series from Williamsport, Pa. ABC has televised the series since 1963, while ESPN began airing games in 1987. The network’s deal runs through 2030.

Here’s the Little League World Series schedule: