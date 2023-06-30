Jalen Rose and Jeff Van Gundy are among ESPN personalities let go in layoffs

ESPN is laying off some notable on-air personalities Friday as part of wider cutbacks at parent company Disney.

Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN’s top NBA analyst who is coming off calling the NBA Finals, is among the notable personalities being let go, according to league sources. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand was first to report the news.

Van Gundy had been with ESPN for 16 years, calling NBA games alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson. It’s unclear if ESPN will replace Van Gundy on its No. 1 team, though the network could turn to former Sixers J.J. Redick or Doris Burke.

NBA analyst Jalen Rose has also been let go, according to Front Office Sports’ Mike McCarthy. After playing 16 seasons in the NBA, Rose joined ESPN in 2007 as a studio analyst. He also co-hosted the Jalen & Jacoby podcast with David Jacoby.

Cutbacks Friday are expected to total around 20 on-air personalities, and could reach into all aspects of the ESPN’s coverage, including the NFL. ESPN has had two previous rounds of layoffs since March.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead,” ESPN said in a memo shared to employees Friday morning. “This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Late week, longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett announced he was leaving the network after refusing to take a pay cut amid the company-wide layoffs.

“Love is a long road, I’ll see you down it,” Everett said to close his final SportsCenter.

Former NHL star Chris Chelios and former NFL player Rob Ninkovich were also caught up in the cutbacks. Both did not have their contracts renewed, according to multiple reports.

ESPN also canceled its morning radio show, hosted by Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams. Their future at the company remains unclear. Kellerman’s status is also clouded by the arrival of Pat McAfee.

This is a developing story.