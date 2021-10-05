Longtime ESPN SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele won’t appear on SportsCenter this week and has apologized following a backlash over recent comments she made about former President Barack Obama and female sports reporters who are harassed.

Steele will also no longer appear as a host and moderator of the 2021 espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this month, according to a source not authorized to speak publicly. Sage is expected to return back to her role as co-anchor of the 12 p.m. SportsCenter next week.

While appearing on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s most recent podcast, Steele made controversial remarks about ESPN’s vaccine mandate, claimed young women bore responsibility if they’re sexually harassed by men, and chided Obama for declaring himself Black on his Census form.

“Barack Obama chose Black and he’s biracial…congratulation to the President, that’s his thing,” Steele said. “I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad is nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.”

“Listen, I’m pretty sure my white mom was there when I was born,” Steele added, noting later in the interview she identifies herself as biracial. “And my white family loves me as much as my Black family.”

Steele also drew criticism for suggesting young female reporters deserve part of the blame if the way they dress draws attention from their male colleagues.

“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on, too,” Steele said. “Like, women are smart, so don’t play coy and put it all on the guys.”

Steele’s comments quickly went viral on social media. On Tuesday, ESPN said in a statement it’s having direct conversations with Steele over her remarks, but made clear the tone of her comments was unacceptable.

“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” the network said in a statement. “That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with out values, and in line with out internal policies.”

ESPN also forwarded an apology from Steele.

“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” Steele said in a statement sent by ESPN. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

Steele joined ESPN in 2007, and has anchored many different versions of SportsCenter, including alongside Temple-grad Kevin Negandhi on the 6 p.m. show. She currently co-anchors the noon SportsCenter with Matt Barrie.

In recent years, ESPN has attempted to push a “stick to sports” mentality and has pushed out personalities that have gotten too political with their commentary, including Jemele Hill and Dan Le Batard.