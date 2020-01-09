Negandhi, a Chester County native, first joined ESPN in 2006 after serving as the sports director at the ABC-affiliate in Sarasota, Fla. In addition to his role on SportsCenter, Negandhi is a studio host on ESPN on ABC College Football and has hosted the network’s coverage of the Special Olympics World Games. He also hosts the ESPN College Football Podcast alongside Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack. He was also the first Indian-American to ever serve on as an anchor on national sports network.