Smith was replaced on First Take last week by Marcus Spears and Domonique Foxworth, and on his ESPN Radio show by Will Cain and Dan Graca, but was back in Bristol, Conn., Monday to go toe-to-toe with Irvin. Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for Irvin to get animated, standing up at one point to complain to Smith for taking the side of billionaire NFL owners and even ripping the ESPN host for cutting him off.