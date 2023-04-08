Everett Withers eager to ‘get on the same page’ in his new role with Temple football

Temple defensive coordinator Everett Withers was not expected to be a part of the program this season.

A few months ago, Withers was hired by Florida Atlantic as the assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator. His connection to FAU head coach Tom Herman derived from when the two coached together 30 years ago. Herman even hired Everett’s son, Pierce Withers, as a graduate assistant.

“And then [Herman] called me and said, ‘Why don’t you come down and coordinate?’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ I said, ‘I really don’t want to be the [defensive] coordinator.’ So the plan for me was to go down there and kind of be the defensive passing game coordinator, kind of coordinate the backend.”

FAU instead hired Roc Bellantoni to be its new defensive coordinator, while Withers coached the nickel corners and safeties.

Before his move to Florida, Withers arrived alongside Stan Drayton to serve as Drayton’s chief-of-staff, in an off-the-field support role to assist with Drayton’s adjustment last season. Withers noted feeling rejuvenated at FAU when he returned to the field.

However, the departure of D.J. Eliot, Temple’s former defensive coordinator who was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as the new linebackers coach last month opened up a vacancy again on Drayton’s staff. Three months after taking a new position, Withers returned to Temple to replace Eliot.

“Once D.J. left, Stan [Drayton] called [me] and I said, ‘Yeah, it’s probably right for me to do it again,’” said Withers one the decision to assume the Owls’ defensive coordinator position.

During the 2023 offseason, Eliot implemented a 3-4 defensive scheme that his players quickly picked up. The design brought simulated pressures, a concept of which Withers is familiar.

“I don’t want to change anything the kids already know,” Withers said. “I said, ‘It’s really important for them to be kind of status quo as far as understanding the installation.’ They’re [a few] days into spring practice, so it was important for me to get on the same page with the kids.”

Withers said he made slight adjustments to simplify certain defensive calls and added a few different ideas to the defensive room — without altering too much. Last season, Temple ranked No. 7 defensively in the American Athletic Conference giving up an average of 29.4 points per game. However, it was also a defensive that got to the quarterback, ranking No. 1 in the conference in sacks against (38 in 12 games) and fourth in red zone defense.

Some Temple players connected with Withers last fall, making things easier when he took over.

“To be honest, it’s not too different because when he was here, he was always around, always giving advice, always teaching [and] coaching,” said cornerback Elijah Clark. “So him being the head defensive coordinator is not too much of a difference. I still hear his voice as much as I did last year. [The] only thing that is different is [that] [in] the meetings, he’s standing right in front of us.”

Clark is not the only player who feels comfortable with their new defensive coordinator. Since returning to Edberg-Olson Hall, Withers has contributed to the development of individual players.

“He’s a good defensive coach,” safety Breynen Scott said. “I like the way he’s modeling the defense like it’s not too different from last year. But there are also ways that [he’s] putting people in [the] perfect position to make even more plays.”