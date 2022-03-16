The Flyers’ center depth took another hit when Scott Laughton suffered a concussion on March 10 against the Florida Panthers, but on Wednesday, the team received some good news.

“I actually got some good news coming off the ice that he’s going to get tested tomorrow, hopefully cleared,” interim coach Mike Yeo said.

Laughton’s injury came as he was establishing himself as one of the more reliable players on the team, having scored 19 points in his last 25 games. While Laughton has been feeling better lately — he’s been riding the bike to stay in shape — he has a history of concussions, so the Flyers are being extra careful.

“Obviously not going to rush him back into anything here,” Yeo said. “But that would at least provide him the opportunity and keep his conditioning.”

With Laughton out, the Flyers called up Max Willman. Through practice, he alternated with Gerry Mayhew as the wing on the fourth line. Claude Giroux has shifted back from playing wing to center.

Laughton’s injury kept him from being on the ice for Giroux’s 900th point, which he scored Sunday. Laughton was upset about that and made sure to give his captain a giant hug after the game.

Yeo said it’s important to keep injured players involved because he doesn’t want them to feel cut off from the team while they’re trying to come back. That becomes even more important when there are big moments like Giroux’s 1,000th game, which will be celebrated Thursday.

“We’ll do everything that we can to include those guys, especially given, like you said, Laughts and Coots, those guys have been such a big part of G’s journey to this moment,” Yeo said.

Both Laughton and Sean Couturier have been included in meetings leading up to the milestone. While Laughton will not be able to be on the ice for Giroux’s big day, he’s hoping he will be able to watch from the press box.

Spotlight’s on you, Giroux

Very insistent stick taps ushered Giroux into the center of the stretch circle for the second day in a row.

Yeo said the longtime captain has seemed resistant to being the center of attention despite the impressive milestone he will reach Thursday. But his teammates won’t let him hide from the spotlight.

“My teammates right now, this week, they made me feel pretty special,” Giroux said. “Makes me feel a little awkward. But a lot of people like to feel love like this.”

One thousand games is an impressive accomplishment, but Giroux has the added achievements of doing it with one team and performing at a high level through all 1,000 games, Yeo said.

Following Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Montreal Canadiens, the team talked about turning the page and focusing on making the week special for Giroux. In addition to making him lead the stretch circle, they also welcomed Giroux’s friends and family, including his parents who flew in from Ottawa, to practice.

On game day, the Wells Fargo Center and the team will celebrate in a number of ways, including selling Giroux’s favorite snack, grilled cheese, around the arena. It’s a meal Giroux has liked since he was a kid when his mother would make it for him. That love grew in Philadelphia.

“My first few years here in Philly, they would make grilled cheese before games — on the kids’ menu — and I would just eat one,” Giroux said. “And first time I did that, I played a pretty good game. So for the next two years, I was eating grilled cheese before each game.”

Now that he’s older (although he joked that he’s getting tired of being called old), Giroux has had to adjust that ritual.

“I don’t eat grilled cheese anymore — pregame,” Giroux said. “But yeah. It’s a great meal.”

Breakaways

The Flyers play the Nashville Predators on Thursday with puck drop at 7:16. Before the game, the Flyers will hold a 7 p.m. ceremony celebrating Giroux’s milestone. ... Nate Thompson, who has been rehabbing a shoulder injury, skated at practice.