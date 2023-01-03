Through the dramatics of the 2023 season, Noah Cates has quietly done his thing, focusing on the small details of the game and helping his teammates in little ways.

But despite his quiet demeanor on and off the ice, there’s always been some flash to Cates’ game. He’s still famous in his home state of Minnesota, where high school hockey reigns supreme, for his spin-o-rama goal in the state tournament. He was a top-five scorer last season for the University of Minnesota Duluth despite missing games to play in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cates even got off to a blazing start to his NHL career, scoring five goals and tallying nine points in 16 games to finish last season.

» READ MORE: Flyers activate forward Bobby Brink (hip surgery), assign him to Lehigh Valley

However, with a new coach in John Tortorella, several new teammates, and a new role playing center, Cates’ offensive skill hadn’t manifested itself for the Flyers much this season — until the Flyers left for their recent holiday road trip, a historically difficult stretch.

Prior to leaving for Toronto on Dec. 22, Cates had just 11 points in 33 games. Only three were goals. The 23-year-old did not score against the Maple Leafs but recorded his 12th point in the following game against Carolina, he and Rasmus Ristolainen setting up Nick Seeler’s third-period goal in a 6-5 loss.

Seeler and Ristolainen returned the favor two games later by assisting Cates. Out on the penalty kill late in the third period, Cates carried the puck into the offensive zone, paused, then beat Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick with a seeing-eye shot from just inside the blue line. The game-winner was Cates’ first goal in 21 games and just his fourth of the season.

Cates immediately followed that up with an assist on Travis Konecny’s empty-net goal six minutes later and then another multi-point game two days later against the Anaheim Ducks. Since his assist against the Hurricanes on Dec. 23, Cates has scored five points in four games. The young forward’s play has been integral in the Flyers’ current three-game winning streak.

None of Cates’ goals or assists have been flashy. They’ve all been created by smart plays and his attention to detail. And maybe that’s the type of player he’ll always be at the NHL level.

» READ MORE: Cates brothers’ unbreakable bond has carried them from their Minnesota basement to the Flyers

Either way, five points in four games is a huge uptick in production for Cates. In the first 33 games ahead of the road trip, Cates had only had three multi-point games. He’s since had two in five games. He’d only recorded points on back-to-back nights once and had never scored in three of four games.

Cates’ recent success coincides with the recent emergence of the organization’s youth. Until December, the Flyers’ young players kept showing hints of their potential but couldn’t find consistency. However, given time to gel and more skilled linemates, several of the team’s youngsters have started to find their stride.

Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost, who each have five goals and nine points over the past 10 games, kicked off the youth movement when their line with veteran James van Riemsdyk exploded during the road trip in mid-December. Since then, Joel Farabee (two goals, five points in the last six games) has finally gotten his game back on track, helped by time playing with Cates and the team’s leading scorer Konecny.

But while those three were aided by playing with veterans and getting more time, Cates has played with Konecny and Kevin Hayes for most of the season and has been carrying what Tortorella says are unprecedented minutes for a rookie.

However, unlike the others, Cates was also playing out of position. He’s naturally a wing, but Tortorella has decided to develop him as a center. That, as well as his youth, his hockey IQ, and his attention to detail, has earned him more leeway when it comes to his mistakes and his lack of production.

While Cates hasn’t consistently produced points this season, he has shouldered a major defensive load and earned Tortorella’s trust in key situations. Tortorella has consistently praised Cates for his 200-foot game and responsible play when checking the opposing team’s top lines.

» READ MORE: 10 wishes for the Flyers as they head into 2023

Now, just 54 games into his NHL career, he’s starting to find a rhythm offensively and the points are starting to come. It’s too early to tell if it will stick, but Cates is also way ahead of schedule.

There’s still time for him to add more flash to his game, and even if it never becomes a big part of who he is, his reliability and consistency will always make him a valuable player for the organization. If Cates can continue to add this type of production to all the other little things he does well, what a steal he could become as a fifth-round pick.