Twenty-four hours after general manager Chuck Fletcher challenged Travis Konecny to be better, Konecny took the ice for the scrimmage, and on his first shot attempt, scored on Carter Hart 11 seconds in.

James van Riemsdyk said Konecny has a “zippiness” to his game, a description Konecny laughed at, and that it’s been apparent in camp. That zippiness is key to Konecny’s game, something he realized as he watched film over the summer.

» READ MORE: John Tortorella’s first Flyers training camp begins with a test in both physical and ‘mental toughness’

It was a change to Konecny’s typical offseason. He’s never paid much attention to analytics, but this year he sat down with people from the Flyers office to talk about when he’s had the most success and where it came from.

The changes won’t be visible to anyone on the outside, Konecny said. They’ll come in little self reminders about making sure he focuses on the right details and is in the right spots. However, those reminders, both from within and in John Tortorella’s coaching, will hopefully lead to results, ones that Fletcher is keeping an eye out for.

Although he wants to see what the team has in its youth, Fletcher said they also have to demand more of some of their more experienced players. He specifically called out Ivan Provorov and Konecny.

“Take a player like Travis Konecny,” Fletcher said Thursday. “Are you a 50-point guy or are you a 70-point guy? Let’s push here a little bit. Let’s see what we have.”

Konecny believes he can get be that guy, and in Day 2 of training camp, he demonstrated by peppering the goalies with shots, “buzzing” around in sprints and scoring an early goal.

Too tight, not splintered

When Tortorella first arrived in Philadelphia, he said he was given the impression the locker room was “splintered.” On the first day of training camp, Tortorella clarified what he meant.

“It’s not like I talked to players and was on a fact-finding mission,” Tortorella said. “It’s just the overall impression that I got in all the conversations I had with players, is that more accountability needs to be brought in here.”

» READ MORE: Ranking the 50 greatest Flyers players of all time

While Scott Laughton said he wouldn’t exactly use the word “splintered,” he agrees with Tortorella’s assessment that there needs to be more accountability.

It’s not like guys hate each other, Laughton said, and with a 25-win season, it’s impressive people weren’t pointing fingers. A lot of them are good friends. But that’s also where the trouble can come in, with the friendliness preventing tough love.

Laughton said the guys, himself included, need to do a better job of demanding more out of each other and themselves. He thinks Tortorella’s training camp is setting the foundation for that change.

“That’s going to be huge for us this year, really digging in and seeing what comes out of it because we’re going through a pretty, pretty big mental and physical grind right now,” Laughton said. “And kind of sticking together through it, I think is going to help our group.”

» READ MORE: Six rookie camp standouts to watch in Flyers training camp

Comrades in arms

Sprinting is an important part of Tortorella’s camps, obviously, as evidenced by the first day. But the family cookouts and golf trips are just as important, Tortorella said.

“I was thrilled that the organized (that),” Tortorella said. ”We don’t put enough importance on some of that.”

After Tortorella strongly suggested in a letter to the team that they all return early, Kevin Hayes put together a golf trip to Boston. Back in Philadelphia, the guys hung out and skated and hit around some golf balls locally, and last week, it all culminated in a large family get-together at Nic Deslauriers’ house.

Deslauriers, who signed with the team over the summer, said he’d had Sean Couturier’s family over his house previously since they go way back. In their native French, the two of them discussed the Flyers’ culture and “what needs to be changed and what needs to be added.”

» READ MORE: Injured Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis unlikely to play this season, according to Chuck Fletcher

Deslauriers has a big family (he has four children, aged 8, 6, 4 and 2) and a lot of land, so they decided they should invite the entire team, along with their wives, children and girlfriends. Everyone showed up. Laughton ran around shooting water guns with the kids as the adults bonded.

“When you have the new guys and everyone’s families get to meet each other, they can get comfortable,” van Reimsdyk said. “And I think it translates to the ice.”

Now that camp has started, a different type of bonding is taking place as guys fight to keep playing on legs exhausted by sprints and more sprints. Day two featured a scrimmage followed by length-of-ice drills followed by ... more sprints. But the players haven’t even seen hard yet, Tortorella said.

“When you start getting to probably day four, that area, that’s where you really see where guys really are, condition-wise,” Tortorella said.