This virus is hearty, and it’s deadly, and it’s probably going to nick us all, sooner or later. Our job is not, necessarily, to avoid it; it’s to avoid too many of us getting it at the same time, thereby crashing our health-care system and diminishing the high level of care we might otherwise receive. If we don’t commingle, and if we wash our hands, and if we don’t touch our faces, then we’ll probably achieve this goal.